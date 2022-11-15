Nine years of state capture has entrenched corruption – National Treasury
Bongani Bingwa spoke to National Treasury’s acting director-general Ismail Momoniat.
The capacity of state recovery hangs in the balance, as over a decade of load shedding, deteriorating infrastructure, gaping holes on highways and failing sewage systems follow nine long years of state capture.
National Treasury's acting director-general Ismail Momoniat said that state capture changed the culture of public service and entrenched corruption.
The nine wasted years besides losing the hundreds of billions of rands… it’s really changed the culture in the public service and entrenched corruptionIsmail Momoniat, deputy director general - National Treasury
The medium-term budget speech announced significant moves from National Treasury that will lend a lifejacket to state-owned entities.
This is seen through the government’s decision to take on a portion of Eskom's R400 billion debts to allocate R2.9 billion to Transnet to return out-of-service locomotives, and an allocation of R23.7 billion to Sanral, as well as R3.4 billion to Denel.
While he reportedly defended the budget allocations as a need to catalyse the growth of state entities.
Momoniat, on the other hand, questioned the deep-set propensity for the abuse of state funds.
What we have learnt is that the monies we allocate don’t actually get spent for the purpose that they have been allocated…Ismail Momoniat, deputy director general - National Treasury
He said while there have been efforts from the State to punish the culprits of corruption, the implementation of consequence management has been too slow.
Commissions by their nature capture a few incidents, Zondo commission and the Nugent commission in identifying specific wrongdoing.Ismail Momoniat, deputy director general - National Treasury
We also respond too slowly even if there’s consequence management our investigative processes take too long…Ismail Momoniat, deputy director general - National Treasury
Oversight mechanisms and implementation of commission recommendations are what is needed to rebuild the capability of the state, said Momoniat.
Source : @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
