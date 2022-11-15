WATCH: Parrot sings along to Beyoncé's 'If I Were a Boy'

Streaming issues? Report here
Masterclass Part 2: how to open a successful franchise We have seen brands come up and fall in a short period, prompting questions on the rise and often fall of franchises. 17 November 2022 4:20 AM
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022). 16 November 2022 7:46 PM
Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded t... 16 November 2022 6:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Pule Mabe - money is a problem in the movement On this episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe talks about money, leadership, and his futu... 16 November 2022 10:20 AM
'Our Poisoned Land': Julius Malema & Floyd Shivambu have a case to answer - Pauw The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) sent a letter on Monday to Pauw and NB Publishers to apologise and retract the book from the... 16 November 2022 6:40 AM
Cop Out 27 27 years later and we still are not slowing carbon emissions enough 16 November 2022 5:15 PM
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis... 16 November 2022 4:47 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Why you should be cautious of Black Friday: '30% off means you still spend 70%' Black Friday is around the corner, enticing shopaholics and frugal people alike to buy into retail sales. 17 November 2022 4:17 AM
Mindfulness: How to help your kids cope in an increasingly stressful world The rise in stress levels in children has sparked heightened interest in holistic solutions to their mental, physical and emotiona... 16 November 2022 2:51 PM
As a society, do we react differently when men or women commit horrific acts? A parent killing their child is always horrifying, but do we react differently when a mother or a father is responsible? 16 November 2022 1:39 PM
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money... 10 November 2022 8:12 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
MAC MAHARAJ: What would an active citizenry mean for SA - and the ANC? Mac Maharaj gave a talk at a joint event held by the Kathrada Foundation and the SACP in Lenasia in honor of the late Laloo Chiba... 16 November 2022 6:57 AM
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever. 15 November 2022 6:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
WATCH: Parrot sings along to Beyoncé's 'If I Were a Boy'

15 November 2022 9:02 AM
by Karabo Tebele
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

A TikTok video of a parrot singing along to Beyoncé's 'If I Were a Boy' has gone viral.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that go viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Parrots are known to be intelligent birds with the capacity to remember and imitate tasks performed by humans.

In the video, a parrot is heard singing along to the song and it subsequently went go viral.

@unclassified_person #PartyWithVMAs #beyonce ♬ original sound - Trey

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.




Masterclass Part 2: how to open a successful franchise

17 November 2022 4:20 AM

We have seen brands come up and fall in a short period, prompting questions on the rise and often fall of franchises.

Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host

16 November 2022 7:46 PM

Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).

Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales

16 November 2022 6:14 PM

The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.

What’s the tea? Beefing over the bill

16 November 2022 1:00 PM

Friendship dates are all fun and games until it’s time to settle the bill.

Does the scrapping of e-tolls show problems with SA's public policy processes?

16 November 2022 10:55 AM

E-tolls are being ended after mass civil disobedience, does this show the role of the people in public policy making?

'Things are not getting better' with Eskom's continued power cuts, says CSIR

16 November 2022 10:47 AM

According to CSIR, September remained with the highest rotation of load shedding compared to the entire of 2020.

Road closures for Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg

16 November 2022 10:13 AM

Several road closured will be in effect on Sunday, 20 November when the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg race takes place.

Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors

16 November 2022 10:04 AM

"We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet."

WATCH: Grandma watches Marvel movies to connect with grandkids

16 November 2022 9:11 AM

A video has gone viral of a grandmother who is watching all Marvel movies to strengthen her relationship with her grandchildren.

MAC MAHARAJ: What would an active citizenry mean for SA - and the ANC?

16 November 2022 6:57 AM

Mac Maharaj gave a talk at a joint event held by the Kathrada Foundation and the SACP in Lenasia in honor of the late Laloo Chiba on Saturday.

