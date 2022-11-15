WATCH: Parrot sings along to Beyoncé's 'If I Were a Boy'
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that go viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Parrots are known to be intelligent birds with the capacity to remember and imitate tasks performed by humans.
In the video, a parrot is heard singing along to the song and it subsequently went go viral.
@unclassified_person #PartyWithVMAs #beyonce ♬ original sound - Trey
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
