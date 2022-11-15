'Medical xenophobia is institutionalised in SA hospitals' - Section 27
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Mbali Baduza - Legal researcher at Section 27, about the right to access of healthcare in South Africa.
Foreign migrants continue to bear the brunt of medical xenophobia in South African hospitals.
This is according to a legal researcher, Mbali Baduza from Section 27.
Civic organisation Operation Dudula blocked access to Kalafong Hospital for staff and patients in Garankuwa in September.
They argued that undocumented migrants were putting strain on the country's health system.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Baduza said that a perception had been created that migrants are putting a burden on the healthcare system.
The truth of the matter is that our public healthcare system is failing all of us. Public health is a very complex matter.Mbali Baduza, legal researcher - Section 27
But what we have noticed is that it is starting to take a form of law and policy against migrant persons. The definition of medical xenophobia is to describe the negative attitude and perception and practices of healthcare providers towards people based on their nationality.Mbali Baduza, legal researcher - Section 27
A video of MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a woman for seeking medical treatment in South Africa went viral in August.
The unnamed patient reportedly underwent surgery at Bela Bela Hospital after being injured in a car accident across the border in Zimbabwe.
What we are seeing here is that it has become institutionalised, and one tends to wonder why that is the case.Mbali Baduza, legal researcher - Section 27
Buduza added that their organisation was busy with a booklet aimed to quell myths and perceptions about migrants and laws.
The purpose of this booklet is to combat disinformation regarding the rights of migrant’s women and children when it comes to accessing free healthcare services and also set out the law and the facts and dispel myths around migration and health.Mbali Baduza, legal researcher - Section 27
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
