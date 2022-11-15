Clear the runaway for African Fashion International premiere this week in JHB

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Interpol South Africa, Organised Crime, Detectives, Crime Intelligence and the Special Task Force (STF) lead an investigation that nabs a 46-year-old Israeli gang leader who has been wanted for 8 years.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Colonel Athlenda Mathe - National spokesperson at Saps
Today at 12:10
Several suspects appear in the Wynberg Magistrates court this regarding the kidnapping of Abirah Dekhta.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
The Eastern Cape woman accused of killing her four childrenapears in court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipha Khema - EWN Reporter Reporter
Today at 12:23
Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. Tumelo Madlala continues to testify.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
Public sector unions meet today – full blown strike ahead.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
PSA waits for its response from National Treasury to respond over wage demands.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Claude Naicker - PSA Spokesperson
Today at 12:41
Opposition parties are gearing up for a fight at todays programming committee and the issue phala phala report.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
POLITICAL REAX
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: The Enforcers - Inside Cape Town's Deadly Nightclub Battles.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: The Enforcers - Inside Cape Town's Deadly Nightclub Battles.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Today at 13:35
Year End Fatigue and how its affecting us in the bedroom
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Londeka Mkhize "Coach Londy" - Relationship Expert
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows -A listener shares how she got three credit alerts from a credit bureau & thinking someone had tried to apply for accounts in her name.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Dalene Deale - CEO of Secure Citizen
Today at 14:35
Knowler continues: Are the splash Black Friday adverts really offering us amazing bargains?
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 18:09
Investec Group Interim Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Life HealthCare Group's annul results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Today at 19:08
Crypto crisis continues. Here is what you should know...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Dingle - Technologist at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance -Financial regrets: Can we learn something from the implosion of FTX and the collapse of crypto prices?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
Latest Local
Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language' The Oscar-winning South African actress joked that 'there's about 44 people still speaking it” in an interview with SmartLess podc... 17 November 2022 8:38 AM
WATCH: Boy's Spiderman poses go viral A video has gone viral of a child posing like Spiderman on a pavement. 17 November 2022 8:34 AM
WATCH: Man returns from dentist with a gold tooth and wife fumes A video has gone viral of a man who returned from a dentist with a glittering gold tooth. 17 November 2022 8:22 AM
View all Local
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the pub... 17 November 2022 7:52 AM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded t... 16 November 2022 6:14 PM
View all Politics
Black Friday: How small businesses can guard against cybercrime Trouble looms ahead for small business owners as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach. 17 November 2022 7:33 AM
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022). 16 November 2022 7:46 PM
Cop Out 27 27 years later and we still are not slowing carbon emissions enough 16 November 2022 5:15 PM
View all Business
Why you should be cautious of Black Friday: '30% off means you still spend 70%' Black Friday is around the corner, enticing shopaholics and frugal people alike to buy into retail sales. 17 November 2022 4:17 AM
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis... 16 November 2022 4:47 PM
Mindfulness: How to help your kids cope in an increasingly stressful world The rise in stress levels in children has sparked heightened interest in holistic solutions to their mental, physical and emotiona... 16 November 2022 2:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
MAC MAHARAJ: What would an active citizenry mean for SA - and the ANC? Mac Maharaj gave a talk at a joint event held by the Kathrada Foundation and the SACP in Lenasia in honor of the late Laloo Chiba... 16 November 2022 6:57 AM
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever. 15 November 2022 6:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
View all Opinion
Clear the runaway for African Fashion International premiere this week in JHB

15 November 2022 10:45 AM
by Karabo Tebele
African Fashion International
designers
South African Fashion Week
Diamond Walk

The event will be held on 18 and 19 November at the Diamond Walk in Johannesburg, bringing all African designers into one room.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Gavin Rajah - entrepreneur and creative director at Atelier Gavin Rajah and Futurewear.

The highly anticipated African Fashion International (AFI) is expected to premiere in Johannesburg this weekend as it celebrates 15 years in fashion.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Rajah said that the world is yet to recognise the excellent work of African designers.

AFI has been growing to become one of the continent's leading fashion companies since its inception in 2007.

I think it is one of the things that we as a continent are still emerging in terms of being players in the arena globally.

Gavin Rajah, creative director - Atelier Gavin Rajah and Futurewear

I think people would really like to have a keen interest in what our designers are doing which is creating sustainable industry for employment.

Gavin Rajah, creative director - Atelier Gavin Rajah and Futurewear

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.




15 November 2022 10:45 AM
Tags:
African Fashion International
designers
South African Fashion Week
Diamond Walk

More from Local

Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language'

17 November 2022 8:38 AM

The Oscar-winning South African actress joked that 'there's about 44 people still speaking it” in an interview with SmartLess podcast.

Read More arrow_forward

Child poses as Spiderman. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Boy's Spiderman poses go viral

17 November 2022 8:34 AM

A video has gone viral of a child posing like Spiderman on a pavement.

Read More arrow_forward

Man with a gold tooth. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Man returns from dentist with a gold tooth and wife fumes

17 November 2022 8:22 AM

A video has gone viral of a man who returned from a dentist with a glittering gold tooth.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw, author of 'The President's Keepers', during the book launch at the Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria on 9 November 2017. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea

17 November 2022 7:52 AM

Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Camden Power Station near Ermelo in Mpumalanga. Picture: eskom.co.za

Sabotage at Eskom's Camden power station costs grid 175 megawatts

17 November 2022 7:43 AM

Eskom senior advisor and investigator Peter Malitsha said some contractors commit acts of sabotage due to economic motivations.

Read More arrow_forward

© Vadym Pastukh/123rf.com 

Masterclass Part 2: how to open a successful franchise

17 November 2022 4:20 AM

We have seen brands come up and fall in a short period, prompting questions on the rise and often fall of franchises.

Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb (Pixabay.com)

Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host

16 November 2022 7:46 PM

Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).

Read More arrow_forward

Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw speaks at the launch of his book 'The President's Keepers' at the Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria on 9 November 2017. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales

16 November 2022 6:14 PM

The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.

Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com

What’s the tea? Beefing over the bill

16 November 2022 1:00 PM

Friendship dates are all fun and games until it’s time to settle the bill.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An e-tolls gantry on the highway in Gauteng. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Does the scrapping of e-tolls show problems with SA's public policy processes?

16 November 2022 10:55 AM

E-tolls are being ended after mass civil disobedience, does this show the role of the people in public policy making?

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Are cannabis laws up in smoke in South Africa?

Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Pule Mabe - money is a problem in the movement

Politics

Why you should be cautious of Black Friday: '30% off means you still spend 70%'

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Equal Education concerned schools punish learners for outstanding fees

17 November 2022 10:20 AM

Health Dept denies plans to criminalise smoking with new tobacco bill

17 November 2022 10:04 AM

Haron inquest: Find apartheid police posthumously guilty of murder - daughter

17 November 2022 9:54 AM

