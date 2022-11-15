Clear the runaway for African Fashion International premiere this week in JHB
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Gavin Rajah - entrepreneur and creative director at Atelier Gavin Rajah and Futurewear.
The highly anticipated African Fashion International (AFI) is expected to premiere in Johannesburg this weekend as it celebrates 15 years in fashion.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Rajah said that the world is yet to recognise the excellent work of African designers.
AFI has been growing to become one of the continent's leading fashion companies since its inception in 2007.
I think it is one of the things that we as a continent are still emerging in terms of being players in the arena globally.Gavin Rajah, creative director - Atelier Gavin Rajah and Futurewear
I think people would really like to have a keen interest in what our designers are doing which is creating sustainable industry for employment.Gavin Rajah, creative director - Atelier Gavin Rajah and Futurewear
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
