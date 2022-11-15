How to prevent child drownings ahead of the summer school holidays
On this week's parenting and parents, Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Chiedza Mujeni, communications and office manager at ChildSafe South Africa, about ways to prevent children from drowning during the school holidays.
Chiedza says when a child is born, their head is the heaviest part of their body.
This means that they can easily fall into an open bucket and drown.
She further adds that it only takes 4cm of water for a child to drown.
Chiedza says that even if people don’t have swimming pools, there are chances that they have friends and relatives with swimming pools.
If parents can afford to, they should take their little ones to swimming lessons - she advises.
You need to be mindful of the four layers of protection when it comes to pool safety; a fence, a self-latching gate, a pool cover, and a pool alarm.Chiedza Mujeni, communications & office Manager, ChildSafe South Africa
If you can take your little one for swimming lessons while they are still little, we encourage it, because it is a survival skill that you want your kids to have should they be in any danger. But it’s one thing knowing how to swim in a swimming pool, but when swimming in a sea, a tragedy can happen.Chiedza Mujeni, communications & office Manager, ChildSafe South Africa
Chiedza advises parents to actively supervise their children and not expect sounds or noises as a form of danger because they could tip over and drown.
Those floating devices, you think you can leave your child unsupervised, that floating aid is not 100% because a child can tip over head first while using a floating device.Chiedza Mujeni, communications & office Manager, ChildSafe South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.nsri.org.za/2022/03/creating-a-swimming-culture-for-children/
