COVID-19 has changed how we shop and dress for work, says CEO
Clement Manyathela spoke to African Ambition founder and CEO Lerato Kadiaka on the need for more diversified dress codes at work.
- Dress codes have been changed by COVID-19
- Some organisations, local and international, are loosening the reins on traditional and rigid dress codes post pandemic
JOHANNESBURG: The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has arguably made an indelible mark on the world of work.
In some parts of the world there has been attitude shift and how people show up and relate to their jobs.
In recent news, international companies such as Disney, UPS and Virgin Atlantic have relaxed their dress and style codes to allow employees to show their tattoos in the workplace.
In the context of South Africa, dress codes are changing as people return from fulltime remote work, said Lerato Kadiaka African Ambition founder and CEO.
Workplaces are looking to accept dress codes that are still professional but comfortable.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has arguably made an indelible mark on the working world.Lerato Kadiaka, Founder and CEO - African Ambition
The struggle now is realising we are going back to the office, but the office has changed on its own because some of us are also hybrid workers…Lerato Kadiaka, Founder and CEO - African Ambition
She added that the rules on attire are industry specific with sectors such as finance and law are normally dead set on formal attire.
When you [are] looking at self-expression vs professionalism Whether you like it or not you are the face of your own brand.Lerato Kadiaka, Founder and CEO - African Ambition
What organisation are sort of doing now is that they are reminding people, you still need to look professional, you need to look the part but also you need to be comfortable.Lerato Kadiaka, Founder and CEO - African Ambition
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-in-formal-suit-jacket-holding-his-necktie-1342609/
More from Lifestyle
Why you should be cautious of Black Friday: '30% off means you still spend 70%'
Black Friday is around the corner, enticing shopaholics and frugal people alike to buy into retail sales.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?
The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.Read More
Mindfulness: How to help your kids cope in an increasingly stressful world
The rise in stress levels in children has sparked heightened interest in holistic solutions to their mental, physical and emotional wellbeings.Read More
As a society, do we react differently when men or women commit horrific acts?
A parent killing their child is always horrifying, but do we react differently when a mother or a father is responsible?Read More
IP: Everything you need to know about protecting your ideas and inventions
The four main IPs that you can register in South Africa are copyrights, trademarks, registered designs, plant breeder's rights and patents.Read More
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.Read More
Understanding men’s mental health issues: What happens during burnouts?
As the world progresses, so has openness towards men's mental health issues, with one of the most dominant of these being burnoutsRead More
'Tech IS the solution to human problems, business just needs to do more with it'
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'WTF? What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us' by Silicon Valley figure Tim O'Reilly.Read More