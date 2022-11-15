Pubic hair and public toilets, doctor weighs in on keeping genitals healthy
Clement Manyathela spoke to Dr Marlin McKay about keeping genitals happy and healthy.
JOHANNESBURG: Anything involving our nether regions is never the easiest thing to talk about, especially when there seems to be a problem down there.
While people rarely talk about their private parts it is vital to know how to care for them.
Here are few tips from a general practitioner.
Dr Marlin McKay dispels the myth that one can catch a sexually transmitted illness from public toilets.
You can get other infections, bacterial and e-coli if genitals come into direct contact with an infected surface, he explained.
The chances of a directly acquired infection from a toilet seat are actually quite slim, definitely not HIV, definitely not sexually transmitted infectionsDr Marlin McKay, Doctor
The doctor does not encourage shaving because pubic hair acts as natural protection for sexual organs.
With shaving and with interference we can introduce something that’s not there.Dr Marlin McKay, Doctor
Lastly, a healthy lifestyle goes a long way. Eat healthy, exercise, sufficient sleep and good hygiene are key to keeping that part of the body in great condition.
You can never talk genital health without focusing on the general health principal.Dr Marlin McKay, Doctor
Listen to the full audio above for more.
