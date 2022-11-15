Understanding men’s mental health issues: What happens during burnouts?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Interpol South Africa, Organised Crime, Detectives, Crime Intelligence and the Special Task Force (STF) lead an investigation that nabs a 46-year-old Israeli gang leader who has been wanted for 8 years.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Colonel Athlenda Mathe - National spokesperson at Saps
Today at 12:10
Several suspects appear in the Wynberg Magistrates court this regarding the kidnapping of Abirah Dekhta.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
The Eastern Cape woman accused of killing her four childrenapears in court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipha Khema - EWN Reporter Reporter
Today at 12:23
Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. Tumelo Madlala continues to testify.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
Public sector unions meet today – full blown strike ahead.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
PSA waits for its response from National Treasury to respond over wage demands.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Claude Naicker - PSA Spokesperson
Today at 12:41
Opposition parties are gearing up for a fight at todays programming committee and the issue phala phala report.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
POLITICAL REAX
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: The Enforcers - Inside Cape Town's Deadly Nightclub Battles.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: The Enforcers - Inside Cape Town's Deadly Nightclub Battles.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Today at 13:35
Year End Fatigue and how its affecting us in the bedroom
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Londeka Mkhize "Coach Londy" - Relationship Expert
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows -A listener shares how she got three credit alerts from a credit bureau & thinking someone had tried to apply for accounts in her name.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Dalene Deale - CEO of Secure Citizen
Today at 14:35
Knowler continues: Are the splash Black Friday adverts really offering us amazing bargains?
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 18:09
Investec Group Interim Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Life HealthCare Group's annul results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Today at 19:08
Crypto crisis continues. Here is what you should know...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Dingle - Technologist at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance -Financial regrets: Can we learn something from the implosion of FTX and the collapse of crypto prices?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
Understanding men’s mental health issues: What happens during burnouts?

15 November 2022 4:53 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Mental health
Burnout
Stress
Anxiety
men

As the world progresses, so has openness towards men's mental health issues, with one of the most dominant of these being burnouts

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the CEO of the Brain Harmonic Group, Kerry Rudman, about burnouts in men.

JOHANNESBURG: Burning out refers to the physical, mental and/or emotional exhaustion caused by prolonged periods of excessive stress.

Men experiencing burnout often do not talk about their struggles often due to patriarchal notions like, 'be a man', and 'men don't cry'.

Unhealthy stereotypes about manhood often lead men to coping with their burnout in unhealthy ways such as excessive drinking, destructive behaviour, and overworking themselves.

The problem with men is they go into depersonalisation where they're not really feeling, they find a way to cut it off and get on with work and get on with stressing and it just keeps building. So, they find coping strategies where they drink too much, or they overwork themselves, or the don't sleep. So, it can affect your body mentally, physically, emotionally, it's going to affect all of you.

Kerry Rudman, CEO - Brain Harmonic Group

Healthy ways of dealing with burnout include therapy, a balanced lifestyle, neurofeedback, meditation, and removing unnecessary distractions in order to face one's issues.

Scroll up for the full interview.




15 November 2022 4:53 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Mental health
Burnout
Stress
Anxiety
men

