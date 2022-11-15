Understanding men’s mental health issues: What happens during burnouts?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the CEO of the Brain Harmonic Group, Kerry Rudman, about burnouts in men.
JOHANNESBURG: Burning out refers to the physical, mental and/or emotional exhaustion caused by prolonged periods of excessive stress.
Men experiencing burnout often do not talk about their struggles often due to patriarchal notions like, 'be a man', and 'men don't cry'.
Unhealthy stereotypes about manhood often lead men to coping with their burnout in unhealthy ways such as excessive drinking, destructive behaviour, and overworking themselves.
The problem with men is they go into depersonalisation where they're not really feeling, they find a way to cut it off and get on with work and get on with stressing and it just keeps building. So, they find coping strategies where they drink too much, or they overwork themselves, or the don't sleep. So, it can affect your body mentally, physically, emotionally, it's going to affect all of you.Kerry Rudman, CEO - Brain Harmonic Group
Healthy ways of dealing with burnout include therapy, a balanced lifestyle, neurofeedback, meditation, and removing unnecessary distractions in order to face one's issues.
