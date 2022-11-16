Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back.
- Mozambique has started exporting its liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Cabo Delgado province.
- The "historic" first shipment is headed for Europe, which is facing a winter energy crunch as Russia puts the brakes on gas supplies.
Mozambique started shipping its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe on Monday.
Europe is facing a winter energy crunch as traditional supplier Russia puts the squeeze on gas supplies.
The gas comes from an off-shore plant off the northern province of Cabo Delgado.
RELATED: 'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof'
The Coral Sul FLNG facility is Mozambique's first LNG project and first floating LNG facility ever deployed in the deep waters of the African continent, according to a news release from bp.
bp has a long-term agreement to purchase 100% of LNG output from the facility that has the capacity to produce up to 3.4 million tons per year.
Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) about the "historic" shipment.
We were wondering if the Ukraine-Russia conflict would be something African countries can capitalise on, and there you go...Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
Kgomoeswana sketches the recent history of Cabo Delgado, a region where gas extraction has been hampered by a long-running "Islamist" insurgency.
Remember French President Emmanuel Macron came in because of TotalEnergies and the investment that was in jeopardy... It's about the stability of the south-eastern to the eastern coast of Africa...Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
The shipment is not as large as it could be... but remember Mozambique is the neighbour of Tanzania which is another gas producer and therefore that east coast of Africa might just find itself establishing itself in another area of economic development.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
