[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Ornico Group CEO Oresti Patricios talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.
- Chicken Licken's new "Big John" TV spot is the pick for this week's advertising "hero" on The Money Show.
- The parody is inspired by the Black Panther franchise and proclaims “Big John beats Ya’hunga forever”.
As 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' premiered in South Africa, Chicken Licken jumped on the bandwagon with its own clever spoof of the movie franchise.
The chicken chain revived its big burger legend with an African queen setting down in Cape Town in a futuristic spaceship, her warriors on a desperate mission to find "Big John".
“Big John beats Ya’hunga forever” the ad proclaims.
The entire campaign is styled like the real thing, but with a South African twist.
RELATED: WATCH Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'
"Epic! Why don't we have more local content produced on this level?" reads one comment on the ad.
Viewers especially loved the truly South African touches like a window cleaner appearing immediately to start washing the spaceship's "windscreen" and a traffic cop outraged at how they "parked".
WATCH "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"
Advertising expert Oresti Patricios (CEO of the Ornico Group) says when the campaign landed it blew his original options for advertising hero of the week right out of the water.
All of a sudden, just before the Wakanda movie comes out, out comes Chicken Licken with this most incredible ad that will win awards not only in South Africa but internationally.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
Chicken Licken has actually created some double-digit growth in their product, and that's what you do advertising for...Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
What is also incredible says Patricios, is that this latest ad out-trended the actual movie on social media.
Watch the Chicken Licken ad below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ML0XBdT3hes
More from Business
Black Friday: How small businesses can guard against cybercrime
Trouble looms ahead for small business owners as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales
The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.Read More
Cop Out 27
27 years later and we still are not slowing carbon emissions enoughRead More
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?
The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.Read More
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.Read More
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more
Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit.Read More
WeBuyCars growth a major driver of increased earnings for Transaction Capital
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz after Transaction Capital posts its full-year results.Read More
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket
Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Why you should be cautious of Black Friday: '30% off means you still spend 70%'
Black Friday is around the corner, enticing shopaholics and frugal people alike to buy into retail sales.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?
The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.Read More
Mindfulness: How to help your kids cope in an increasingly stressful world
The rise in stress levels in children has sparked heightened interest in holistic solutions to their mental, physical and emotional wellbeings.Read More
As a society, do we react differently when men or women commit horrific acts?
A parent killing their child is always horrifying, but do we react differently when a mother or a father is responsible?Read More
IP: Everything you need to know about protecting your ideas and inventions
The four main IPs that you can register in South Africa are copyrights, trademarks, registered designs, plant breeder's rights and patents.Read More
Understanding men’s mental health issues: What happens during burnouts?
As the world progresses, so has openness towards men's mental health issues, with one of the most dominant of these being burnoutsRead More
'Tech IS the solution to human problems, business just needs to do more with it'
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'WTF? What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us' by Silicon Valley figure Tim O'Reilly.Read More
COVID-19 has changed how we shop and dress for work, says CEO
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has arguably made an indelible mark on the working world.Read More
More from Opinion
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content
From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener.Read More
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?
The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.Read More
MAC MAHARAJ: What would an active citizenry mean for SA - and the ANC?
Mac Maharaj gave a talk at a joint event held by the Kathrada Foundation and the SACP in Lenasia in honor of the late Laloo Chiba on Saturday.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house
Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'
Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.Read More
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'.Read More
Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul'
The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul Souvlaki were allowed to continue trading under that name.Read More
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride
Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More