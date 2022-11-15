WeBuyCars growth a major driver of increased earnings for Transaction Capital
- Transaction Capital has reported strong results for the financial year ended 30 September 2022.
- While its taxi financing division is facing 'serious headwinds', secondhand car business WeBuyCars is flourishing.
Transaction Capital has reported strong results for the financial year ended 30 September 2022.
Core continuing earnings were up 24% to R1 246 million, with core continuing earnings per share growing by 17% to 172.5 cents.
Group earnings were boosted by continued growth in its WeBuyCars and its Nutun debt collection divisions.
Transaction's SA Taxi subsidiary had a tougher time as profitability within the minibus taxi industry continues to be impacted by a tough operating environment.
RELATED: WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings
The dividend declared for the financial year was upped to 70c per share after the company declaring a final ordinary dividend of 37c.
WeBuyCars continues to disrupt used vehicle ownership and trade in South Africa says Transaction Capital.
"It does this through a unique combination of vehicle trading via its e-commerce platform and physical branches, together with finance, insurance and other ancillary products"
Bruce Whitfield asks Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz about the excellent results for WeBuyCars, in which the company has a majority stake.
Hurwitz says they have focused on increasing their market share and he is confident they will breach 10% in the next few months.
"I'm hoping to get to the 20s, quite frankly."
More and more people who were travelling to work as a passenger in someone else's car have now become an owner of their first-time car and that's really driving volumes in South Africa...David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital
I guess internationally people are becoming poorer... and they are spending more money on buying a secondhand car as opposed to spending the money buying a new car.David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital
Hurwitz also details the challenges facing its taxi financing business, SA Taxi.
The taxi industry is facing serious headwinds... This is the Toyota sector and when they closed earlier this month (following the KZN floods) it was a serious issue for us... We don't finance the Chinese variants of minibus taxis... and Nissan last year pulled out of their variant; they couldn't really change perceptions in the market.David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital
We started repairing more of our repossessed vehicles... and put those repos back into our client base...David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital
Scroll up to hear more about Transaction Capital's future plans
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : WeBuyCars growth a major driver of increased earnings for Transaction Capital
Source : https://www.webuycars.co.za/
More from Business
Black Friday: How small businesses can guard against cybercrime
Trouble looms ahead for small business owners as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales
The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.Read More
Cop Out 27
27 years later and we still are not slowing carbon emissions enoughRead More
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?
The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.Read More
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.Read More
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more
Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit.Read More
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.Read More
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket
Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.Read More