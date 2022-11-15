'Patients want to be part of treatment decisions': doctor explains cancer stages
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to oncologist and clinical oncology advisor at Independent Clinical Oncology Network (ICON SA) Dr David Eedes about the stages of cancer.
-
Cancer is usually defined in stages from 0 to 4 depending on how far it has spread.
-
Staging can help doctors and patient’s workout how best to treat their disease.
JOHANNESBURG: When diagnosing cancer doctors often used a numbered cancer stage system to determine how far the cancer has spread.
From a medical practitioner’s perspective, the stage can help them determine how best to approach treating the cancer.
According to Fedes, knowing and understanding the different stages can help a patient in the decision-making process for treating their condition.
The trend these days is that patients want to be part of the treatment decision. They want to be a part of the treatment team; they want to be a part of the decision-making process.Dr David Eedes, oncologist and clinical oncology advisor at ICON SA
Across all types of cancer, patients are generally staged from stage 0, which Fedes said is essentially a false alarm, to stage 4 when the cancer has spread to other parts of the body.
He added that doctors will use a TNM system to analyse the cancer which looks at the size of the main tumour, if it has spread to the lymph nodes and if the tumour has metastasized.
Based on these systems a doctor can then work with the patient to best determine their options for treatment moving forward.
Listen to the audio above for more.
