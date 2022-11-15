Cannabis Expo sets sights higher with a mix of cannabis business and lifestyle
JOHANNESBURG: One of South Africa's biggest exhibitions - The Cannabis Expo is set to return to the Sandton Convention Cente this November.
The expo provides a platform for the cannabis industry to exhibit their products as well as educate on the benefits of cannabis in agriculture, finance and medicine.
With over 100 exhibitors, the event has garnered a huge following with a large number of international and local stands already sold out.
“With multiple spaces to explore, including the cannabis food market, the expo hall, the cannabis music festival as well as the convention stage and serious networking spaces and opportunities. The Cannabis Expo is where the cannabis world comes to conduct serious business in Africa, and where cannabis enthusiasts come to have a great time", said Howarth.
Visitors are in for a treat with access to the cannabis-related products, services and information, among other activities.
Panel stages will also include global experts and representatives ready to discuss aspects of cannabis health, business, opportunities and regulations.
“The Cannabis Expo is the perfect mix of cannabis business and lifestyle,” says expo director Silas Howarth.
Taking place between 18th and 20th November 2022, the festival will also feature the Freedom Festival for music lovers as well as cannabis-infused foods and drinks at the food market.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cannabis Expo sets sights higher with a mix of cannabis business and lifestyle
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_125024856_blunt-and-lighters-herb-grinder-fresh-marihuana-cannabis-buds-in-hand-on-black-background-background.html?vti=lyg3sh08z490kl5mue-1-56
More from Lifestyle
Why you should be cautious of Black Friday: '30% off means you still spend 70%'
Black Friday is around the corner, enticing shopaholics and frugal people alike to buy into retail sales.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?
The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.Read More
Mindfulness: How to help your kids cope in an increasingly stressful world
The rise in stress levels in children has sparked heightened interest in holistic solutions to their mental, physical and emotional wellbeings.Read More
As a society, do we react differently when men or women commit horrific acts?
A parent killing their child is always horrifying, but do we react differently when a mother or a father is responsible?Read More
IP: Everything you need to know about protecting your ideas and inventions
The four main IPs that you can register in South Africa are copyrights, trademarks, registered designs, plant breeder's rights and patents.Read More
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.Read More
Understanding men’s mental health issues: What happens during burnouts?
As the world progresses, so has openness towards men's mental health issues, with one of the most dominant of these being burnoutsRead More
'Tech IS the solution to human problems, business just needs to do more with it'
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'WTF? What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us' by Silicon Valley figure Tim O'Reilly.Read More
More from Local
Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language'
The Oscar-winning South African actress joked that 'there's about 44 people still speaking it” in an interview with SmartLess podcast.Read More
WATCH: Boy's Spiderman poses go viral
A video has gone viral of a child posing like Spiderman on a pavement.Read More
WATCH: Man returns from dentist with a gold tooth and wife fumes
A video has gone viral of a man who returned from a dentist with a glittering gold tooth.Read More
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea
Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.Read More
Sabotage at Eskom's Camden power station costs grid 175 megawatts
Eskom senior advisor and investigator Peter Malitsha said some contractors commit acts of sabotage due to economic motivations.Read More
Masterclass Part 2: how to open a successful franchise
We have seen brands come up and fall in a short period, prompting questions on the rise and often fall of franchises.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales
The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.Read More
What’s the tea? Beefing over the bill
Friendship dates are all fun and games until it’s time to settle the bill.Read More