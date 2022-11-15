Why hijacking syndicates are on the rise in South Africa
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to forensic investigator at Bizz Tracers and criminal expert, Calvin Rafadi, about hijacking syndicates that are on the rise in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG: Hijacking syndicates have progressed from operating internally, to moving outside of the South Africa's borders to neighbouring counties such as Mozambique, Swaziland and Zambia.
The syndicates tend to operate under three groupings: the foot soldiers who do the hijacking, the people who drive the vehicles outside of the border, and the big fishes who receive the money from the purchase.
With the advancement of technology, foot soldiers are able to hijack the car within ten minutes.
They often use cell phone jammers, also known as military jammers, which blocks the signal of the tracking device in the vehicle, searches for the device and then disconnects it.
Because of this military jammer thing, we call it a cell phone jammer... it becomes so easy for these criminals to grab and go - in five, ten minutes the crime can happen. So, then, it becomes easy targets for them, now, to go to the streets and grab these particular cars.Calvin Rafadi, forensic investigator - Bizz Tracers
Scroll up for the full interview
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_151500109_the-thief-is-stealing-the-purse-in-the-car.html?vti=lbg0qd5ufkcal8ygxc-1-17
