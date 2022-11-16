Are cannabis laws up in smoke in South Africa?
John Perlman spoke to Myrtle Clarke the founder of Fields of Green for All about the cannabis laws in South Africa.
Personal use and cultivation within private spaces are permitted according to Clarke, however, the term private space remains vague.
This is because the police have access to your home, car, bag and so forth - she explained.
You can grow and consume cannabis at home, we do not have too much information about what a private space is.Myrtle Clarke, Founder of Fields of Green for All
Clarke says the trade of cannabis in South Africa is illegal.
Trade remains illegal unless you have a unicorn license.Myrtle Clarke, founder of Fields of Green for All
Clarke says the law was not properly defined because the use and consumption of cannabis per individual or household varies.
There have been incidents where police come to people’s houses claiming that they have too many cannabis plants, she notes.
The Constitutional Court did not say how many plants you are allowed to grow at home, my 50 plants can be your four plants.Myrtle Clarke, founder of Fields of Green for All
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49695665_farmer-growing-hemp-and-checking-plants-growth-agriculture-and-environment-concept.html
More from Local
Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language'
The Oscar-winning South African actress joked that 'there's about 44 people still speaking it” in an interview with SmartLess podcast.Read More
WATCH: Boy's Spiderman poses go viral
A video has gone viral of a child posing like Spiderman on a pavement.Read More
WATCH: Man returns from dentist with a gold tooth and wife fumes
A video has gone viral of a man who returned from a dentist with a glittering gold tooth.Read More
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea
Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.Read More
Sabotage at Eskom's Camden power station costs grid 175 megawatts
Eskom senior advisor and investigator Peter Malitsha said some contractors commit acts of sabotage due to economic motivations.Read More
Masterclass Part 2: how to open a successful franchise
We have seen brands come up and fall in a short period, prompting questions on the rise and often fall of franchises.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales
The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.Read More
What’s the tea? Beefing over the bill
Friendship dates are all fun and games until it’s time to settle the bill.Read More