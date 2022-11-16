Survival guide to January school year expenses
John Perlman spoke to author Simon Brown about dealing with finances over the festive season.
Brown says saving and upfront payments result in parents saving more money.
Paying half the fees in January and half the fees in July, can get you about 10% discount, so it is important to save in advance to be able to pay the amount out of pocket without getting into debt.Simon Brown, Author
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/pencils-pens-stationary-office-926078/
More from Local
Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language'
The Oscar-winning South African actress joked that 'there's about 44 people still speaking it” in an interview with SmartLess podcast.Read More
WATCH: Boy's Spiderman poses go viral
A video has gone viral of a child posing like Spiderman on a pavement.Read More
WATCH: Man returns from dentist with a gold tooth and wife fumes
A video has gone viral of a man who returned from a dentist with a glittering gold tooth.Read More
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea
Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.Read More
Sabotage at Eskom's Camden power station costs grid 175 megawatts
Eskom senior advisor and investigator Peter Malitsha said some contractors commit acts of sabotage due to economic motivations.Read More
Masterclass Part 2: how to open a successful franchise
We have seen brands come up and fall in a short period, prompting questions on the rise and often fall of franchises.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales
The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.Read More
What’s the tea? Beefing over the bill
Friendship dates are all fun and games until it’s time to settle the bill.Read More