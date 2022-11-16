'Our Poisoned Land': Julius Malema & Floyd Shivambu have a case to answer - Pauw
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Jacques Pauw a veteran investigative journalist and author as well as the spokesperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Sinawo Tambo.
Veteran South African investigative journalist and author, Jacques Pauw, has exclusively announced that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) might succeed in getting the book, Our Poisoned Land, off the shelves this Wednesday.
The book,Our Poisoned Land, which was published on 11 November details the relationship between Julius Malema and his controversial friend, Adriano Mazzotti.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Pauw defended his decision for not seeking the right of reply before publishing the razor-sharp book.
The author also added that the party might succeed in removing the book from the shelves this Wednesday afternoon.
Remember this is not a newspaper and even if we were subjected to a press code - which makes provision to seek a right of reply - it is not necessary to ask for a comment.Jacques Pauw, veteran journalist and author - Our Poisoned Land
We believe we have good evidence; we believe that Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu have a case to answer.Jacques Pauw, Veteran journalist and author - Our Poisoned Land
Joining the conversation, spokesperson Sinawo Tambo accused Pauw of peddling lies to cast aspersions on Malema and the party.
The party is considering further legal action after NB Publishers and Pauw rejected the letter to retract the book.
I don’t think there is an amount of PR that could salvage the reputation of Jacques Pauw and listening to him, it reaffirms our suspicions that it is gossip being peddled by someone who peddled lies before.Sinawo Tambo, spokesperson - Economic Freedom Fighters
He is going after the morality of the leadership of Economic Freedom Fighters, but he is peddling to us unverified information, untrue information from so-called sources which worked for Adriano Mazzotti and we are supposed to take this as true.Sinawo Tambo, spokesperson - Economic Freedom Fighters
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : Louise McAuliffe/EWN
