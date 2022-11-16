MAC MAHARAJ: What would an active citizenry mean for SA - and the ANC?

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Interpol South Africa, Organised Crime, Detectives, Crime Intelligence and the Special Task Force (STF) lead an investigation that nabs a 46-year-old Israeli gang leader who has been wanted for 8 years.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Colonel Athlenda Mathe - National spokesperson at Saps
Today at 12:10
Several suspects appear in the Wynberg Magistrates court this regarding the kidnapping of Abirah Dekhta.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
The Eastern Cape woman accused of killing her four childrenapears in court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipha Khema - EWN Reporter Reporter
Today at 12:23
Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. Tumelo Madlala continues to testify.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
Public sector unions meet today – full blown strike ahead.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
PSA waits for its response from National Treasury to respond over wage demands.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Claude Naicker - PSA Spokesperson
Today at 12:41
Opposition parties are gearing up for a fight at todays programming committee and the issue phala phala report.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
POLITICAL REAX
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: The Enforcers - Inside Cape Town's Deadly Nightclub Battles.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: The Enforcers - Inside Cape Town's Deadly Nightclub Battles.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Today at 13:35
Year End Fatigue and how its affecting us in the bedroom
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Londeka Mkhize "Coach Londy" - Relationship Expert
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows -A listener shares how she got three credit alerts from a credit bureau & thinking someone had tried to apply for accounts in her name.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Dalene Deale - CEO of Secure Citizen
Today at 14:35
Knowler continues: Are the splash Black Friday adverts really offering us amazing bargains?
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 18:09
Investec Group Interim Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Life HealthCare Group's annul results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Today at 19:08
Crypto crisis continues. Here is what you should know...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Dingle - Technologist at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance -Financial regrets: Can we learn something from the implosion of FTX and the collapse of crypto prices?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language' The Oscar-winning South African actress joked that 'there's about 44 people still speaking it” in an interview with SmartLess podc... 17 November 2022 8:38 AM
WATCH: Boy's Spiderman poses go viral A video has gone viral of a child posing like Spiderman on a pavement. 17 November 2022 8:34 AM
WATCH: Man returns from dentist with a gold tooth and wife fumes A video has gone viral of a man who returned from a dentist with a glittering gold tooth. 17 November 2022 8:22 AM
View all Local
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the pub... 17 November 2022 7:52 AM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded t... 16 November 2022 6:14 PM
View all Politics
Black Friday: How small businesses can guard against cybercrime Trouble looms ahead for small business owners as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach. 17 November 2022 7:33 AM
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022). 16 November 2022 7:46 PM
Cop Out 27 27 years later and we still are not slowing carbon emissions enough 16 November 2022 5:15 PM
View all Business
Why you should be cautious of Black Friday: '30% off means you still spend 70%' Black Friday is around the corner, enticing shopaholics and frugal people alike to buy into retail sales. 17 November 2022 4:17 AM
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis... 16 November 2022 4:47 PM
Mindfulness: How to help your kids cope in an increasingly stressful world The rise in stress levels in children has sparked heightened interest in holistic solutions to their mental, physical and emotiona... 16 November 2022 2:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
MAC MAHARAJ: What would an active citizenry mean for SA - and the ANC? Mac Maharaj gave a talk at a joint event held by the Kathrada Foundation and the SACP in Lenasia in honor of the late Laloo Chiba... 16 November 2022 6:57 AM
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever. 15 November 2022 6:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Local

MAC MAHARAJ: What would an active citizenry mean for SA - and the ANC?

16 November 2022 6:57 AM
by Mac Maharaj
Tags:
Mac Maharaj

Mac Maharaj gave a talk at a joint event held by the Kathrada Foundation and the SACP in Lenasia in honor of the late Laloo Chiba on Saturday.

Mac Maharaj gave a talk at a joint event held by the Kathrada Foundation and the SACP in Lenasia in honor of the late Laloo Chiba on Saturday. This is what he had to say about corruption, the ANC's deteriorating house, and what civil society should be doing that they aren't doing right now.

OPINION

When I was invited to speak at the commemoration dedicated to Cde Laloo "Isu" Chiba, I hesitated. I asked myself what kind of contribution I can make to honour a comrade who devoted his life to the cause of freedom.

While we can never be certain how a deceased comrade would act in the current situation, we are on safe ground if we recognise that Cde Isu would be deeply concerned about the current state of our country. We all share this concern. This shared anxiety is the entry point of my contribution.

I believe we are agreed that our country is poised at a inflection point in our march to freedom – some would go so far as to say that we stand at the edge of a cliff.

At the 54th conference of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president by the narrowest of narrow margins – he obtained 51.90% of the vote. The Zondo Commission has shown beyond any doubt whatsoever that South Africa was trapped in corruption – corruption so widespread that we have to ask ourselves what had led it to become integrated into the system, to become systemic.

We also know that a host of institutions that make up our democracy was being hollowed out so that the looting and plunder of our country’s resources could take place with impunity. One shudders to think where our country would be if Cyril Ramaphosa had not been elected.

Despite the fact that we as a country have made significant progress in changing the lives of our people, we face the danger that unless we immediately undertake the right actions we may wipe out that progress.

The rot had set in so deep that we are not yet out of the woods. Far from it.

In our debates and discussions about what to do, we are long on diagnoses and short on immediate and practical steps we have to undertake. Reaching the vision set out in the Freedom Charter and marshalling the country out of its current plight demands that we focus on the immediate measures we have to implement. If we don’t do so, then disarray and disillusionment with democracy will grow.

On the immediate agenda, three issues stand out:

  • The campaign to weed out corruption must be unrelenting and continue to gather momentum. The steps being taken to repair the damage wrought on the entire chain of the criminal justice system are beginning to bear results. We are only beginning to stem the tide of corruption. But it is critical that this campaign must grow into a national effort.
  • Secondly, we must disentangle service delivery from corruption and incompetence. Unless we do so at the local and municipal level we shall give no cause for people to have faith in the future.
  • Thirdly, we must take steps to give effect to ensuring that this is done in ways that make citizens participants. Let me briefly expand on these aspects.

The media and civil society played, and continue to play, a critical role in exposing corruption and enforcing accountability. Armed now with the Zondo report, we cannot leave the task in government’s hands alone.

The Zondo Commission found that corruption largely involves the abuse of power. Zondo points out that there is no law that criminalises abuse of power. He recommends that “consideration be given [by government] to the creation of a statutory offence rendering it a criminal offence for any person vested with public power to abuse public power vested in that person by intentionally using that power otherwise than in good faith for a proper purpose”. He goes so far as to suggest that we need legislation in terms of which this crime should carry a maximum penalty of up to R200 million or 20 years in prison, or both.

Abuse of power runs deep. It lies at the heart of the conditions that enabled state capture. Zondo suggests that the “axe should fall on any official from the president of the republic who hands out a large portion of the national wealth or access to that wealth, to a junior official who suspends a colleague out of motives of envy or revenge”. We have to ask ourselves whether we should leave this process entirely to government and the political parties represented in Parliament. Left to government and the political parties, the campaign against corruption carries the danger that it will descend into a stop-start faltering effort trapped in the vicissitudes of push backs by those implicated, factionalism and point scoring among our political parties.

Nothing prevents a civil society organisation from drafting the necessary legislation. It could draw in academics in the legal field into the process. Armed with this draft Bill, it should lobby the leaders of the political parties to table and promote it in Parliament, if necessary as a private member’s Bill.

Let each party be canvassed, and let those who are unwilling stand exposed for paying lip-service to fighting corruption.

Why has no one undertaken this task already? Zondo made his proposal in volume 2, part 2 of the report, which was made public on 1 February 2022. In the 10 months that have elapsed we have left the task of preparing the necessary legislation to government and the political parties. And there is no draft in sight.

This lapse brings to the surface the reality that the function of civil society is not confined to defending our democracy. It’s role should be expanded to becoming pro-active partners in building and making our democracy work. Our Constitution provides enough space for this.

Another example: it is common practice for employees to resign before disciplinary proceedings commence. Zondo informs us that there is no legal recourse available to address this issue. We ask: is this not a matter that could be addressed through Nedlac? None of the sectors represented in Nedlac are precluded from bringing a matter of national interest to Nedlac where government, business, labour and civil society are represented. Surely the unions are have an interest in and are best placed to play a significant role in preventing people from getting away by resigning before disciplinary proceedings commence.

It is common cause that local government is at the coalface for the delivery of services. The Auditor General’s reports have long pointed to the dismal state of municipal and district councils. Communities despair of the delivery of basic services.

Is this not the place where we should be initiating and implementing measures where participatory democracy should be rooted?

Our legislation provides for establishing ward committees. Despite our desire to create a people-centred and participatory democracy, little has been done to make ward councillors engage in the ward committees in ways that involve the communities. It should be a forum where communities have a say in what services should be priortised for their area, as well as monitoring and giving feedback whether funds allocated in the local government budget for their area have been used for the purposes for which they were allocated.

This again is an area relating to the building of our democracy that cannot be left solely to the elected councillors. Civil society needs to carve out a role for it to become an active partner, making our democracy participatory. While I raise these issues as challenges to civil society, I am mindful of the centrality of the ANC putting its house in order.

We need to remind ourselves that we learn more from our mistakes than from our achievements. The obstacle to learning from our mistakes arises because attempts to interrogate the experience of 28 years of building our democracy become enmeshed in playing the blame game. We cannot resist using mistakes – be they acts of omission or commission – to score points in inter-party rivalry and intra-party jostling for access to opportunity and power.

Our Constitution is founded on the understanding that the tension between the legislature, the executive, the judiciary, and the Chapter 9 institutions is what makes our democracy dynamic. Included in this dynamism is the tension between these state organs and the media and civil society. This tension provides the guardrails against the exercise of power and patronage trampling on the fundamental rights of citizens.

I remind ourselves of these simple propositions because they provide the framework within which renewal of our country as well as the ANC has to take place.

The ANC engages in propaganda because its purpose is to justify, explain and enlist the support of the public. Walter Sisulu, under whose tenure as secretary general the ANC became mass-based, always found it necessary to explain that in carrying out our work we must never mislead the people, never tell them lies, and above all never cause division among the people. The implication of this is straight forward: we should not be afraid to take the people into confidence when we have made mistakes and we should use such occasions to draw lessons for the future.

Regretfully these precepts seem to be forgotten by so many involved in the factionalism and jostling for access to opportunity, patronage and power. For such people, self-interest trumps national interest.

Lessons learnt in the process of becoming a mass party have helped us to successfully steer a path during many crises we faced. We succeeded because we stayed true to Sisulu's message.

The democracy we fashioned is intended to liberate the citizenry, to ensure that they have a platform from which they can better continue our journey to freedom, a journey that we share with all humankind.

Yes, we find ourselves today filled with anxiety, anguish and even anger at the machinations that invade the ANC’s efforts at renewal. Our anxiety is heightened because there is no other political formation in our country that bears even the faintest promise to realise the vision encapsulated in the covenant we made in 1955 in the form of the Freedom Charter.

If we resolutely pursue the campaign against corruption, if we find ways to ensure service delivery happens, and if we ensure that our defense of democracy embraces the necessity to make it people-centred and participatory, we shall have set our compass right for the country. Setting our country on the right path is a necessary condition for the ANC to renew itself.


This article first appeared on EWN : MAC MAHARAJ: What would an active citizenry mean for SA - and the ANC?




16 November 2022 6:57 AM
by Mac Maharaj
Tags:
Mac Maharaj

More from Opinion

MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content

17 November 2022 3:58 AM

From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from WeBuyCars "Flip'it!" ad starring Schalk Bezuidenhout and Bakkies Botha on YouTube

[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?

16 November 2022 4:47 PM

The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Chicken Licken SA's new #BigJohn TV ad

[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof

15 November 2022 6:46 PM

Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house

10 November 2022 3:31 AM

Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Assembly Members at Bokmakierie in Cape Town on a South African Legislators for the Environment clean-up mission. Image posted on Parliament of SA's website, parliament.gov.za

'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'

9 November 2022 7:39 PM

Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important

9 November 2022 6:47 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA

Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul'

8 November 2022 6:40 PM

The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul Souvlaki were allowed to continue trading under that name.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Gay Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride

4 November 2022 5:53 PM

Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes

3 November 2022 4:03 AM

The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language'

17 November 2022 8:38 AM

The Oscar-winning South African actress joked that 'there's about 44 people still speaking it” in an interview with SmartLess podcast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Child poses as Spiderman. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Boy's Spiderman poses go viral

17 November 2022 8:34 AM

A video has gone viral of a child posing like Spiderman on a pavement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man with a gold tooth. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Man returns from dentist with a gold tooth and wife fumes

17 November 2022 8:22 AM

A video has gone viral of a man who returned from a dentist with a glittering gold tooth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw, author of 'The President's Keepers', during the book launch at the Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria on 9 November 2017. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea

17 November 2022 7:52 AM

Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Camden Power Station near Ermelo in Mpumalanga. Picture: eskom.co.za

Sabotage at Eskom's Camden power station costs grid 175 megawatts

17 November 2022 7:43 AM

Eskom senior advisor and investigator Peter Malitsha said some contractors commit acts of sabotage due to economic motivations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Vadym Pastukh/123rf.com 

Masterclass Part 2: how to open a successful franchise

17 November 2022 4:20 AM

We have seen brands come up and fall in a short period, prompting questions on the rise and often fall of franchises.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb (Pixabay.com)

Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host

16 November 2022 7:46 PM

Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw speaks at the launch of his book 'The President's Keepers' at the Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria on 9 November 2017. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales

16 November 2022 6:14 PM

The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com

What’s the tea? Beefing over the bill

16 November 2022 1:00 PM

Friendship dates are all fun and games until it’s time to settle the bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An e-tolls gantry on the highway in Gauteng. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Does the scrapping of e-tolls show problems with SA's public policy processes?

16 November 2022 10:55 AM

E-tolls are being ended after mass civil disobedience, does this show the role of the people in public policy making?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Are cannabis laws up in smoke in South Africa?

Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Pule Mabe - money is a problem in the movement

Politics

Why you should be cautious of Black Friday: '30% off means you still spend 70%'

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Equal Education concerned schools punish learners for outstanding fees

17 November 2022 10:20 AM

Health Dept denies plans to criminalise smoking with new tobacco bill

17 November 2022 10:04 AM

Haron inquest: Find apartheid police posthumously guilty of murder - daughter

17 November 2022 9:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA