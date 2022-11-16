Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Thembisa Fakude - senior research fellow and director at Africa-Asia Dialogue, about the latest developments in Iran.
Iran has shut down the internet and social media as it continues to crack down on mass protests.
Mahsa Amini's death under police custody September has sparked ongoing mass protests in the Islamic state.
The 22-year-old was arrested and killed by the so-called 'morality police' for not wearing the hijab, on 16 September 2022.
Protestors have been calling for a change in Iran's leadership and an end to gender discrimination.
And earlier this week, Iran sentenced an anti-government protestor to death.
All we know in the moment is that one protestor has been sentenced to death and a hundred remain in jail for protesting and many of them are facing severe charges ranging to five to ten years for the protest.Thembisa Fakude, Senior researcher and director - Africa-Asia Dialogue
Government continues to crack down on protestors.Thembisa Fakude, Senior researcher and director - Africa-Asia Dialogue
The police have denied allegations of torture and killing of Amini and have claimed that she died from a heart attack - a claim her family has also disputed.
