Road closures for Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg





It's that time of the year! Ride Joburg returns on Sunday, 20 November, and motorists are warned to steer clear of the cycle race route.

The race begins and ends at the FNB stadium.

The City of Johannesburg will be closing several roads, including Jan Smuts, the M1 Southbound highway, and 19 other major roads for most of the day.

"Every year, residents, visitors, Uber drivers and businesses are caught out. So please, this year, plan accordingly," said Tim Truluck a ward councillor in Johannesburg.

"My advice is to not fight the race - plan your Sunday around the closure. Go and watch or cheer on the riders. Sponsor one of the teams. Embrace it."

All #VirginActive947RideJoburg ROAD riders MUST book their time slots for number collection at the Expo, 17 - 19 Nov. The greatest advantage? No queues! Book yours before the popular times are all taken! ➡️ https://t.co/J7WfEKrHIG. See you there! pic.twitter.com/HnAU377ctO ' Ride Joburg (@RideJoburg) November 10, 2022

Truluck compiled this list of road closures with advice to motorists for 20 November:

• Officially you CANNOT cross Jan Smuts Ave from Empire Road to Bram Fischer Drive in a vehicle from 6:30 am to 5pm (this may change on the day).

• You cannot cross Jan Smuts at all unless you cycle or walk across when there is a gap in the race.

• Stay on your side of Jan Smuts - go to a different church, a mall or restaurant on your your side.

• If you must get to the other side - consider Ubering to Jan Smuts and walking across. Then Uber on the other side. If you must drive, use the interactive map and give yourself an extra 30-60 minutes travelling time.

• If you are on the west of Jan Smuts - you need to use Beyers Naude Drive or Malibongwe Road to get onto the N1, or Barry Hertzog Boulevard to get onto Smit Street and the M1 North in Braamfontein.

• If you are east of Jan Smuts, then use William Nicol/Rivonia Roads via Sandton and Oxford Roads to get as far south as Killarney. You can use the above route and the M1 to go north.

• Note the M1 south is closed from the Buccleuch Interchange to the M2 Split from 3 am to 5:30 pm. ​ • Do not plan on using Sandton or Rosebank Gautrain stations if you live west of Jan Smuts. Rather drive to the airport via the route above or catch the train from Park Station.

Navigate your way around the #VirginActive947RideJoburg road closures on race day with our brand-new interactive map using MapIT and TomTom! Now you can plan ahead and arrive on time. You're welcome. Click on the link and start navigating. https://t.co/6SMCwl9dJ2 pic.twitter.com/fDPAciKWJs ' Ride Joburg (@RideJoburg) November 15, 2022

Ride Joburg has an interactive map to help motorists navigate their way around the road closures: https://ridejoburg.co.za/residents/

This article first appeared on EWN : Road closures for Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg