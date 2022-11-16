IP: Everything you need to know about protecting your ideas and inventions





Clement Manyathela speaks to senior associate and patent attorney at KISCH IP, Dr Bernard Dippenaar, unpacking everything you need to know about registering your idea or invention as intellectual property (IP).

The easiest way you can protect your ideas and inventions is by registering them as intellectual property (IP).

This protects your idea from being used by someone else if they don't have your explicit consent.

It also makes life a lot easier for you if you were to head to court for someone stealing your IP.

This is because having to prove that an idea was stolen - that hasn't been registered, will undoubtedly cost you significantly more in court expenses - especially if you're going against large corporations.

It's always much better to take preventative measures as opposed to the cure. The best thing and the cheapest thing to do is to register your IP... A lot of the time people think that IP is very expensive and even meeting with a legal practitioner is expensive... [but] people should not be so scared to approach a representative. You just ask them, 'will I incur a cost when I discuss my matter with you?' and if they say no, you discuss it with them, and they'll clearly state what the costs will be going forward. Dr Bernard Dippenaar, senior associate and patent attorney - KISCH IP

The four main IPs that you can register in South Africa are copyrights, trademarks, registered designs, plant breeder's rights and patents.

When you register your IP as a patent, it's pretty much yours to keep and claim for up to 20 years.

If your idea or invention has not developed since the initial registration, it's unlikely that you'll be able to successfully re-register it.

So, what happens if your idea gets stolen, but you haven't registered it as an IP?

Your best chance is if you've held dated records that prove that your idea was developed prior to it being stolen.

You must very clearly keep records of the process going forward. You must have a clear of your dealings with third parties... you must have proper contracts with these parties to make sure that you actually own the copyright, or the inventions related to those dealings. Dr Bernard Dippenaar, senior associate and patent attorney - KISCH IP

Another alternative to this process is, as we move forward in technology and technology solutions, it's very important if you got various contracts and important emails or correspondents with parties, you can deposit such emails or documentation with a legal firm... and that's going to show a proper record of when those documents were deposited. Dr Bernard Dippenaar, senior associate and patent attorney - KISCH IP

