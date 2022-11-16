What’s the tea? Beefing over the bill
A 702 listener spills the tea with Clement about friends who turn their heads when it's time to pay the bill.
We have all been out with the one friend who forgets their wallet at home, or who will pay you tomorrow morning because they are waiting for funds to reflect.
702 listeners share their stories about ‘trust funds’ and friends who come up with excuses when it comes to paying the bill.
The occasional covering of a friend’s bill is normal, or when you communicate with your friends about finances prior to going out, however, there are friends who always have excuses when it comes to paying the bill, or who attempt to take advantage.
Ask for separate bills, when you get to the table, instruct the waiter to separate bills.Anonymous caller
I had a friend who becomes very awkward when it’s time to pay the bill, and this friend would bring a friend who did not have money to pay the bill… on my birthday I was invited out by her and when the bill came, nothing!Yvette, Hyde Park
I was running late, my friend started ordering, she invited her friend, she ordered about 3 bottles of R700 red wine, some sushi. The bill is R3 000 and she says she forgot her wallet, and her friend says she has financial issues, so I had to pay the bill, and to this day, she has not paid me.Carol, Morningside
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_129611413_close-up-african-american-waiter-hands-with-notebook-taking-customer-order-in-cafe-or-restaurant-cof.html?vti=nnrulgtkia13cpjd2q-1-11
More from Local
Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language'
The Oscar-winning South African actress joked that 'there's about 44 people still speaking it” in an interview with SmartLess podcast.Read More
WATCH: Boy's Spiderman poses go viral
A video has gone viral of a child posing like Spiderman on a pavement.Read More
WATCH: Man returns from dentist with a gold tooth and wife fumes
A video has gone viral of a man who returned from a dentist with a glittering gold tooth.Read More
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea
Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.Read More
Sabotage at Eskom's Camden power station costs grid 175 megawatts
Eskom senior advisor and investigator Peter Malitsha said some contractors commit acts of sabotage due to economic motivations.Read More
Masterclass Part 2: how to open a successful franchise
We have seen brands come up and fall in a short period, prompting questions on the rise and often fall of franchises.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales
The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.Read More
Does the scrapping of e-tolls show problems with SA's public policy processes?
E-tolls are being ended after mass civil disobedience, does this show the role of the people in public policy making?Read More