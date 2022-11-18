Abaxoxi - the Storytellers podcast now available on 702 Podcasts





BrightRock, a needs-based life insurer, and Womanomics Africa have launched "Abaxoxi: The Storytellers" via 702's digital channels.

This one-of-a-kind podcast series tells the stories of inspiring female entrepreneurs who are driving change in their respective industries in Africa and beyond.

This 8-week season is the third in a series created by Womanics Africa, but it will be the first time it appears on the 702 podcast page thanks to their new partnership with BrightRock.

In season 3 of Abaxoxi - the Storytellers, the focus of the podcast is on eight women entrepreneurs who have successfully navigated change in their lives and careers. They share how they went about identifying the opportunities inherent in the changes they’ve faced, and the lessons they have learnt through the process.

Womanomics Africa is made up of a diverse and skilled team who are who are passionate about the role women play in helping Africa reach its fullest potential. The intent of the "Abaxoxi" podcast is to build on this belief, amplifying the stories of women and the work that they do – and sharing how their journeys have helped shape them to create meaningful legacies.

Hosting the series are two phenomenal women:

Rehema Isa is the co-founder of Womanomics Africa and a seasoned business strategist, leadership development coach, and social impact entrepreneur. Among her many accomplishments, the International Labour Organization has designated her as an expert in the development of women's entrepreneurship.

Lebo Biko, also co-founder of Womanomics Africa, and a strategy and marketing specialist, with over 23 years of strategy development and implementation experience across a myriad of markets, industries, and business functions. She is an experienced problem solver and engaging facilitator who enjoys working with organisations to re-innovate and redefine their success.

As Womanomics Africa, we believe that women can be at the forefront of the narrative as opposed to tacking on as a mainstream project post the fact. With Abaxoxi, in partnership with BrightRock, we are able to amplify women’s voices, hearing and sharing new, relatively unknown voices, whose stories have not been widely heard or published in the public domain, but whose journeys have the potential to have a profound impact on others. Lebo Biko, Co-founder - Womanomics Africa

Since its inception, BrightRock has partnered with noteworthy platforms to showcase and share our message that change brings opportunity and that everyone is capable of creating and navigating change. In the spirit of our ‘Love Change’ philosophy, we’re proud to partner with Womanomics Africa and 702 to profile these change-loving African women as thought leaders and change agents. Suzanne Stevens, Deputy CEO - BrightRock

Stories of empowerment, told by multifaceted women

The podcast series will feature committed professionals with backgrounds and expertise as diverse and vibrant as the women the podcast hopes to empower.

Listeners will hear the stories of Michelle Mokone, the co-founder of South African homeware brand, Mo’s Crib; Lebo Mutloane who is the co-founder and managing partner of an events management agency, Luzuko; Christi Maherry a Tech Entrepreneur and Social activist; and Mamedupi an Investment Professional with over 19 years’ experience in IT, Investment Banking and Private Equity. Nkateko Khoza, CEO of Dzana Investment, which is a management consulting and private equity investment company, will also be featured on the series, which will uncover the challenges, opportunities, and successes experienced in their professional journey.

To access "Abaxoxi - the storytellers" via 702, click here