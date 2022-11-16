Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
- With Airbnb's November Release the emphasis is on making it “super easy” for more people to start hosting on the platform.
- The platform reports strong growth rates of new hosts globally in the third quarter of 2022, especially in certain countries with high inflation rates.
With Airbnb's November Release (2022 Winter) the emphasis is on making it “super easy” for more people to start hosting on the platform.
The 2022 Winter Release is titled "Introducing Airbnb Setup, the all-new easy way to Airbnb your home".
The online marketplace reports strong growth rates of new hosts globally in the third quarter of 2022, especially in certain countries with high inflation rates.
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Airbnb's Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead for Middle East and Africa.
The COVID pandemic has "massively" shifted the way travel works, Corcoran notes.
Along with that, she says, more people are cottoning on to how the extra income from hosting is a boon amid rising living costs.
With the increasing cost of living, higher interest rates, higher food prices, fuel prices... people really struggling to make ends meet... we see that Airbnb can be a real solution to that.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb
50% of our hosts say they're use their money from Airbnb to continue staying in their homes and 46% that they're actually using it to cover some of the basic bills like food and so forth.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb
She says Airbnb's announcement on Wednesday shows how they're trying to make it as easy as possible for anyone who's got a space in their home to be able to rent it out through the platform.
One of the innovations is connecting new hosts to so-called "superhosts".
If they've got any questions about how to host a superhost can talk them through it. You've also got an option for your first couple of days to choose only experienced guests.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb
Then, in the event that something goes wrong, we've upped our'AirCover' to over $3 million... We're really making sure that both our guests and our hosts feel super comfortable with staying in someone's home.Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead: Middle East and Africa - Airbnb
Airbnb's also adding six new categories of homes, as well as improving the way these are displayed.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
