Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales
Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Exclusive Books, Grattan Kirk.
- EFF leaders are not happy about allegations in the latest book by Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw.
- Pauw and his publisher have refused to give in to the party's demand that "Our Poisoned Land" be removed from shelves.
"It's a brilliant book but it's an awful book... and like all books on the topic of state capture it will infuriate and outrage you as it does me..."
Bruce Whitfield is talking about "Our Poisoned Land", the new book by veteran investigative journalist Jacques Pauw.
It is the follow-up to Pauw's bestselling "The Presidentʼs Keepers" which exposed former president Jacob Zumaʼs darkest secrets.
The author and NB Publishers have refused to give in to a demand from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that the book be removed from shelves and that an apology be issued to the party.
One of the chapters of "Our Poisoned Land" details the alleged links between EFF leader Julius Malema and suspect tobacco trader Adriano Mazzotti.
The EFF says the book contains "untrue, unverified and defamatory allegations".
Related stories:
EFF defends Malema against Jacques Pauw's allegations in latest book
'Our Poisoned Land': Julius Malema & Floyd Shivambu have a case to answer - Pauw
Affidavits substantiating the allegations have been provided by two people.
And Pauw has explained why he did not give people discussed in the book the right of reply.
The EFF has made a mess of the whole situation by going the legal route comments Whitfield.
RELATED: 'I had too much to drink' - Jacques Pauw recants story on V&A Waterfront arrest
Referring to a widely publicised incident involving Pauw at the V&A Waterfront last year, all they had to do was undermine his credibility Whitfield says.
BREAKING NEWS – for immediate release: Malema’s lawyers demand that Jacques Pauw’s Our Poisoned Land be removed from shelves' NB Publishers (@NBPublishers) November 15, 2022
Our attorneys have responded to the letter received.
Media enquiries: Jean Pieters jpieters@nb.co.za pic.twitter.com/zWgZOiGxyQ
Whitfield interviews Exclusive Books CEO Grattan Kirk and asks whether they've seen a spike in sales after the controversy stirred up by the EFF.
At about four o' clock I pulled the numbers for today and we had done close to 400 copies, which is three times what we did yesterday... Across the country we've probably seen 2 000 copies sold since Friday.Grattan Kirk, CEO - Exclusive Books
Kirk says the schedule live-streamed launch of "Our Poisoned Land" will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday evening.
'The President’s Keepers' becomes the biggest selling book in SA history
"Funnily enough it's almost five years since 'The Presidentʼs Keepers' keepers came out and, as you said, the best thing for book sales are things like this."
Join Tafelberg, News24 and Exclusive Books for a LIVE streamed launch of Our Poisoned Land by Jacques Pauw.' NB Publishers (@NBPublishers) November 15, 2022
Register for the webinar: https://t.co/EQG9uqFi9f
You can also follow the stream on @News24 or on the @ExclusiveBooks Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/FRbVIUVUuo
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales
Source : Louise McAuliffe/EWN
More from Business
Black Friday: How small businesses can guard against cybercrime
Trouble looms ahead for small business owners as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
Cop Out 27
27 years later and we still are not slowing carbon emissions enoughRead More
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?
The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.Read More
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.Read More
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more
Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit.Read More
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.Read More
WeBuyCars growth a major driver of increased earnings for Transaction Capital
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz after Transaction Capital posts its full-year results.Read More
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket
Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.Read More
More from Politics
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea
Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content
From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Pule Mabe - money is a problem in the movement
On this episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe talks about money, leadership, and his future in the ANC.Read More
'Our Poisoned Land': Julius Malema & Floyd Shivambu have a case to answer - Pauw
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) sent a letter on Monday to Pauw and NB Publishers to apologise and retract the book from the shelves.Read More
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket
Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Kidnapped girl in Cape Town recovered
Delivered to you every afternoonRead More
The Midday Report Express: ActionSA abandons Ekurhuleni coalition governement
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
'Parliamentary findings on Phala Phala might pressure Ramaphosa to resign'
The report from the committee is expected to be finalised this coming Thursday.Read More
Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala ruining his image, says analyst
The African National Congress (ANC) held a three-day ordinary sitting of the national executive committee (NEC) at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg on Sunday.Read More
ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report
The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked the so-called report as attempting to put the committee in disarray.Read More
More from Local
Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language'
The Oscar-winning South African actress joked that 'there's about 44 people still speaking it” in an interview with SmartLess podcast.Read More
WATCH: Boy's Spiderman poses go viral
A video has gone viral of a child posing like Spiderman on a pavement.Read More
WATCH: Man returns from dentist with a gold tooth and wife fumes
A video has gone viral of a man who returned from a dentist with a glittering gold tooth.Read More
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea
Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.Read More
Sabotage at Eskom's Camden power station costs grid 175 megawatts
Eskom senior advisor and investigator Peter Malitsha said some contractors commit acts of sabotage due to economic motivations.Read More
Masterclass Part 2: how to open a successful franchise
We have seen brands come up and fall in a short period, prompting questions on the rise and often fall of franchises.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
What’s the tea? Beefing over the bill
Friendship dates are all fun and games until it’s time to settle the bill.Read More
Does the scrapping of e-tolls show problems with SA's public policy processes?
E-tolls are being ended after mass civil disobedience, does this show the role of the people in public policy making?Read More