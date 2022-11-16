Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales





Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Exclusive Books, Grattan Kirk.

- EFF leaders are not happy about allegations in the latest book by Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw.

- Pauw and his publisher have refused to give in to the party's demand that "Our Poisoned Land" be removed from shelves.

"It's a brilliant book but it's an awful book... and like all books on the topic of state capture it will infuriate and outrage you as it does me..."

Bruce Whitfield is talking about "Our Poisoned Land", the new book by veteran investigative journalist Jacques Pauw.

Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw speaks at the launch of his book 'The President's Keepers' at the Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria on 9 November 2017. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

It is the follow-up to Pauw's bestselling "The Presidentʼs Keepers" which exposed former president Jacob Zumaʼs darkest secrets.

The author and NB Publishers have refused to give in to a demand from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that the book be removed from shelves and that an apology be issued to the party.

One of the chapters of "Our Poisoned Land" details the alleged links between EFF leader Julius Malema and suspect tobacco trader Adriano Mazzotti.

The EFF says the book contains "untrue, unverified and defamatory allegations".

Related stories:

EFF defends Malema against Jacques Pauw's allegations in latest book

'Our Poisoned Land': Julius Malema & Floyd Shivambu have a case to answer - Pauw

Affidavits substantiating the allegations have been provided by two people.

And Pauw has explained why he did not give people discussed in the book the right of reply.

The EFF has made a mess of the whole situation by going the legal route comments Whitfield.

RELATED: 'I had too much to drink' - Jacques Pauw recants story on V&A Waterfront arrest

Referring to a widely publicised incident involving Pauw at the V&A Waterfront last year, all they had to do was undermine his credibility Whitfield says.

BREAKING NEWS – for immediate release: Malema’s lawyers demand that Jacques Pauw’s Our Poisoned Land be removed from shelves



Our attorneys have responded to the letter received.



Media enquiries: Jean Pieters jpieters@nb.co.za pic.twitter.com/zWgZOiGxyQ ' NB Publishers (@NBPublishers) November 15, 2022

Whitfield interviews Exclusive Books CEO Grattan Kirk and asks whether they've seen a spike in sales after the controversy stirred up by the EFF.

At about four o' clock I pulled the numbers for today and we had done close to 400 copies, which is three times what we did yesterday... Across the country we've probably seen 2 000 copies sold since Friday. Grattan Kirk, CEO - Exclusive Books

Kirk says the schedule live-streamed launch of "Our Poisoned Land" will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday evening.

'The President’s Keepers' becomes the biggest selling book in SA history

"Funnily enough it's almost five years since 'The Presidentʼs Keepers' keepers came out and, as you said, the best thing for book sales are things like this."

Join Tafelberg, News24 and Exclusive Books for a LIVE streamed launch of Our Poisoned Land by Jacques Pauw.



Register for the webinar: https://t.co/EQG9uqFi9f



You can also follow the stream on @News24 or on the @ExclusiveBooks Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/FRbVIUVUuo ' NB Publishers (@NBPublishers) November 15, 2022

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales