As a society, do we react differently when men or women commit horrific acts?
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus about parents who kill their children.
Dr Angus said the responses men and women have to a child’s birth are inherently different.
When a parent kills a child, their reasons can also vary based on gender.
Angus stated that evidence suggests that the way men and women feel after the birth of their child may be different as is their response to the birth.
New technology has generated a growing pile of evidence that there are inherent differences in how men and women view the situation, and it is largely connected to how their brains work.Dr Cathy Angus, clinical psychologist
She said that she does feel there is a difference between the act of taking a child’s life when the mother is responsible versus when it was the father, and the reasons given are often different.
When it comes to a mother killing her child, Angus said that often the reason is linked to mental health issues, such as postpartum depression, and desperation when they feel they cannot be responsible for the child.
She stated that the bond between a woman and her child is strong and that choosing to kill your child shows a very extreme situation.
There is nothing that connects more strongly than a mother and her child. So for her to now be killing her own child we are talking about dire situations.Dr Cathy Angus, clinical psychologist
In the case of men who have killed their children, mental health is also a factor but also the issue of the financial burden of looking after the family, she said.
Angus stated in these cases, if the men do not feel they can leave, they may end up killing their family, which she said has become an unfortunately common phenomenon at one time.
If we have different expectations of men and women, we may also have a different response as a society and treat one party with more empathy than another.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106141570_child-s-shoe-on-the-street-after-dangerous-traffic-incident.html?vti=moh0zfsrchrfh1jgwq-1-1
