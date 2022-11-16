Mindfulness: How to help your kids cope in an increasingly stressful world





John Perlman speaks to the author of Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World, Helen Nicholson, about how your kids can deal with their stress levels through practicing mindfulness.

Nicholson says that research has shown that this has been directly proportional to the rise in cellphone adoption.

Another factor in this increase has been the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A key differential in this generation, however, is that they are more vocal about their emotions and tend to openly seek out solutions to their problems.

One of the healthiest ways one can cope with their emotional and mental wellbeing is through practicing mindfulness.

This refers to being able to be fully aware of what you're experiencing and feeling in the present and, thus, able to observe that without judgement and self-criticism.

Nicholson lists three techniques in which anyone, including your kids, can practice mindfulness.

The first step is being able to name your emotions, being attentive of what they are and being open to experiencing them.

The second step is to adopt breathing exercises which aid in calming the mind and body.

The third step is to leave room for recovery.

Children today are completely overscheduled and I think that both parents and children need to start getting comfortable with downtime and having empty calendars where there's nothing actually to do because our brain is not designed to be under a pressure cooker. Helen Nicholson, author - 'Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World'

If they don't have that downtime, that pressure cooking of their brain is just building, building, building, all the time and they have no time to process their thoughts or emotions. Helen Nicholson, author - 'Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World'

Scroll up for the full interview.