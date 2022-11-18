85% of people with disabilities are unemployed in SA. Absa looks to change that.





Absa has collaborated with the National Institute for Development & Training NPC to assist young people with disabilities to increase their skillset and enter the world of work.

John Perlman recently hosted Dr Lientjie Janse van Rensburg-Welling, CEO of NID Training NPC to discuss the impact of this collaboration with Absa and how the workplace can be more accommodating towards people with disabilities.

Dr Janse van Rensburg-Welling mentions many people in the workplace aren’t aware of disability etiquette and how to correctly address a person with a disability.

Colleagues often overstep the boundaries of disability etiquette and protocols because they’re not aware of it. For example, referring to a person with a disability as ‘a person living with a disability’.

You always put the person first and then the disability.

She also notes how their organization creates awareness and educates people on being more accommodating towards people with disabilities. This National Disability Rights Awareness month is a great time to start. It goes well beyond wheelchair ramps, she says.

We address this issue and are working hand-in-hand with corporates such as Absa. We do what we call disability mapping. In other words, we first break any form of workplace attitudinal barriers through workplace sensitization sessions.

Then, we also match the type of disability that would be most suitable with the organization according to operational requirements. And this is where the principle of reasonable accommodation comes into play.

The purpose of the collaboration with Absa to address the 85% unemployment rate among people with disabilities. This year, Absa supported 120 students enrolled for the National Certificate End User Computing (NQF Level 3) qualification.

By improving their digital skills, they have a higher chance of entering the Information and Communication Technology sector, an industry that is currently thriving and growing rapidly.

The ICT sector tends to employ people who are younger than 35 years, the age group to whom the NID Training NPC caters. In addition, the ICT sector is well established and contributes approximately 8.2% to South Africa’s GDP. It is therefore believed that through this project, disabled youth can excel in this flourishing industry.

It ultimately results in either progression to a higher NQF level or direct workplace absorption.

Find out more about Absa’s initiative to help young people with disabilities to upskill themselves and thrive in the workplace by visiting Absa’s Ready to support web page.