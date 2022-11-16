Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Cop Out 27

16 November 2022 5:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

27 years later and we still are not slowing carbon emissions enough

There is reason for outrage and optimism, but mostly outrage.

The thing is no-one got anything good done while outraged, only when once calmed down, and appreciating the extent of the problem and then actively looking for practical solutions could a potential solution be implemented.

It is not easy to tackle a problem as big as global warming unless you have gotten angry about it at some stage.

I would like to try to do that now. For those that think this has been a recent issue, note that the 27 in COP 27 means it has been 27 years since it was first formally addressed. Terms like the Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement promised that humanity had a plan, but we are still only skirting the issues.

We are to blame for not ensuring more has been done, but then we have had to contend with the fossil fuel industry and politicians willing to support their cause rather than the people they represent to take this long to get something done.

Carl Sagan is an impressive story teller. He helped millions understand more about our universe than before with a delivery as recognisable as David Attenborough. He was asked to brief a US committee on climate change which included a very young Al Gore, here is his take on why the problem will be hard to address.

What should now make you angry is that he told them this in 1985.

There are a lot of other things to make you angry though, Eskom being one of them. Greta Thunberg got angry and started a movement to make others angry, now that group is looking to hold those in charge of industry and governments to account for what they are doing or withdraw their support.

The activist groups that have taken to throwing soup on paintings or gluing themselves to the road are getting media attention but are not convincing anyone that their work will change anything. But if they can make those that are not doing that look more reasonable to engage with then it would have served a purpose. This is the Overton Window, a process to describe how the use of extreme views makes unpopular views look more reasonable. Donald Trump demonstrated how it can work to make bad ideas seem normal, while climate activists try to make sacrifices to reduce carbon emissions look less unpalatable when compared with doing nothing and dealing with the worst of the changes.

A second issue is how disinformation has stopped those that might have acted to stop and do nothing. The lie that this is a normal process tries to confuse citizens with how the actual natural processes are being pushed out of balance by our carbon emissions, Sagan makes the point better than me.

For us in South Africa as the one of the largest carbon emitters on the continent we have current debates about just transitions. It is not incorrect to hold the view, but it is not acceptable that the Government mentions it without noting that it received warnings about what was needed at the turn of the century and while correctly looking to add more access for all South Africans, they effectively ignored the growing warnings that the network could not cope. Once the network did fail in 2007/2008, the response was also poor. Rather than look to begin separating generation from distribution they dragged their feet and committed to build two of the largest coal fired stations on the continent. Not only that but the design and construction was so poorly handled that the stations are still not operational and way over budget.

This should be sufficient to get you suitably unhappy with how this is being managed in your name and how much of an obstacle we have set for the next generation.

Here are some green shoots from Cop 27.

The Great Green Wall of the Sahel was suggested in 2007 to limit the spread of the Sahara desert. The plan was to plant a 50 km wide corridor right across the width of Africa from Senegal to Djibouti. 8 000 km of millions of trees. China is constructing a similar project to limit the spread of the Gobi desert.

The plan like many grand plans has not worked, not in the way it sold. Trees in the desert with no water and care will die and millions have. Expecting everyone from across the continent to do as they are told like colonisers of old had the same impact. But rather than a complete waste, it has got those invested to change how they approach it and for the section they are taking more time to plan how best to implement it and with community support, they are starting to make inroads.

With Brazil having had a President happy to slash and burn the Amazon to have been vote out of office will see the incoming President promise to halt deforestation which is a significant step in the right direction.

It is not great to note that the Previous US President of the nation with the largest and longest duration of carbon emissions decided to reject the Paris Agreement. It is good that the current President has reversed that and is looking to make a major commitment to lower carbon.

China is the other major emitter, but they have triple the population and have not being emitting for as long as developed nations and have committed to peak in 2030 and be neutral by 2050. A nice promise which may not happen, but at least there is the commitment to not ignore it.

Even the terrible war in Ukraine which has highlighted Europe’s reliance on gas has made that dependency something they will want to move away from quickly. It may be that developing nations could take over the supply while non-fossil fuel options are put in place.

You still hear from those that dismiss renewable options as unable to cover base load supply but the growth of renewable generation, the improvements in battery capacity and storage and ultimately the amount of investment in these projects is allowing the view to shift and hopefully for the returns not just on the investment but in savings from having to pay for climate change make a lot more sense even for the most hard nosed capitalists.

For the first time, COP is actually debating the damages and loss from climate change. Considering those that have been working on damage and loss from slavery and colonisation have still got a long way to got, the small but growing list of nations willing to accept their role is something to give you some optimism.

While we remain reliant on some significant tech improvements if not actual breakthroughs to improve our production in agriculture and transportation, there is a less of a hope for a magic bullet as the tech industry loses its halo for being saviours and takes its place as a needed partner rather than a blind trust in some slick pitch to fix the world.

You should feel angry enough to put the fossil fuel industry and politicians on a short leash, but you should not be so angry to not believe that the worst of climate change may yet be managed even if it would have been a much simpler problem to manage if we only listened when we were first told.




