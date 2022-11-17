Masterclass Part 2: how to open a successful franchise
In part 2 of the masterclass on how to open a successful franchise, Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Fred Makgato, CEO of the Franchise Association of South Africa (FASA).
Makgato says strategy is important when starting a franchise because too much success too soon can cause a franchise to lose popularity as quickly.
What usually kills a brand could be the strategy, you start a business because it’s appealing, it grows fast and bigger, and because of the way your brand is positioned or marketed, and the pricing, it grows faster beyond your management abilities.Fred Makgato, CEO of FASA
There are great opportunities in South Africa to start international franchises according to Makgato, he further adds that Asian foods and teas are becoming popular in South Africa.
Makgato says while supermarket franchises hit deeper on the pocket, it is important to have a market to sustain the business.
It is not easy getting a big grocery franchise because it requires a lot of money… The biggest issue is the market, do you have a market to sustain your business.Fred Makgato, CEO of FASA
Makgato says that there are programmes that look at young entrepreneurs to grow and become visible.
We want to develop small businesses to be franchise-able, to have our established franchise owners train and guide up-and-coming entrepreneurs…Fred Makgato, CEO of FASA
When it comes to funding, the franchisor usually requires funds upfront.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
