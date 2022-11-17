Why you should be cautious of Black Friday: '30% off means you still spend 70%'
John Perlman speaks to a financial planner, Paul Roelofse, about why he suggests that consumers should be more cautious about spending money recklessly on Black Friday sales.
The sale, which takes place on 25 November, was initially created by United States (US) companies in the red using big sales before Thanksgiving to hopefully go back into the black.
Though it may be enticing to buy that shirt that's 30% off, Roelofse cautions against that because, in the end, you'll still be paying 70% for it.
He warns against consumers buying things they otherwise never would have bought simply because the items are discounted.
When you really dig into it, you're still getting this idea that you're getting enticed by a discount and my warning and caution is to be careful about, 'do we really need it? Is it something I would've had and now I've got a bargain? Or is it something that I'm now being enticed to having which I didn't really have and all I end up with is now that extra debt, that extra thing that I spent money on that I could've spent on something else?'.Paul Roelofse, financial planner
He does, however, say if a consumer has planned on buying an item they intend on using and find it at a good price on Black Friday, then it would rationally make sense to purchase it.
If it was something that you were going to buy, anyway, you know, you've planned for and you happened to come across it on Black Friday and there it was at that bargain, well, I guess then that's a great buy, that's something you were planning to have, and you've got it at a lesser price.Paul Roelofse, financial planner
