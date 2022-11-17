'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea
- Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw launches his hotly anticipated new book tonight
- 'Our Poisoned Land' follows on from Pauw's previous bestsellers
- Pauw's 2017 book, 'The President's Keepers' has sold close to 200, 000 copies
It seems to be a case of history repeating itself, as veteran journalist Jacques Pauw finds his latest book the victim of piracy.
Much like his 2017 best seller, The President's Keepers, a pirated, hacked copy of Our Poisoned Land, is being shared on social media.
As NB Publishers, the publisher of this important book, we understand that many South Africans may be doing this innocently, as they have heard of the EFF’s attempt to have the book withdrawn.NB Publishers
It comes as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called for the book to be pulled from the shelves and an apology issued to the party, but the book's publishers, NB, have said they will not be cowed.
"We assure the public that we have no intention of withdrawing Our Poisoned Land and we have printed enough copies to meet the demand for this book. We are working hard to ensure that shops receive their orders as soon as possible and don’t run out of copies of the book, and we will reprint timeously should the stocks run low."
One of the chapters in Our Poisoned Land details the alleged links between EFF leader Julius Malema and suspect tobacco trader Adriano Mazzotti.
The EFF says the book contains "untrue, unverified, and defamatory allegations".
In 2017, The President’s Keepers was also pirated and shared on social media.
We again appeal to you: if you cannot find the book in your local bookshop, please buy the e-book from a platform such as Amazon: shorturl.at/djuAR.NB Publishers
The author and NB Publishers have taken great risks to bring this important investigative work out into the open. So please read it, but also do the right thing, and please pay for it.NB Publishers
Join Tafelberg, News24 and Exclusive Books for a LIVE streamed launch of Our Poisoned Land by Jacques Pauw.' NB Publishers (@NBPublishers) November 15, 2022
Register for the webinar: https://t.co/EQG9uqFi9f
You can also follow the stream on @News24 or on the @ExclusiveBooks Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/FRbVIUVUuo
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea
Source : Louise McAuliffe/EWN
