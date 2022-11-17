The Midday Report Express: Alleged Israeli gang boss nabbed in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Relationship Focus: Dating with children
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Nomasonto Zwane - Relationship Coach
Today at 12:05
Cocaine, cash, AK-47s: Arrest of Israeli fugitive in Joburg cracks open international drug syndicate.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter.
Today at 12:10
Cross-examination continues at Meyiwa murder trial.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
Four Eastern Cape siblings allegedly murdered by their mother to be laid to rest.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipha Khema - EWN Reporter Reporter
Today at 12:23
GRADE 11 PUPIL STABBED TO DEATH AT VLAKFONTEIN SCHOOL.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alfa Ramushwana, EWN Reporter
Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
MINISTER GUNGUBELE TO BRIEF MEDIA ON OUTCOMES OF THE CABINET MEETING HELD ON 16 NOVEMBER 2022
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:37
The government said its revised wage offer of 7.5% for public servants will come at a cost of R31 billion to the fiscus. But trade union federation Cosatu was not having it.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Trevor Shaku- SAFTU Spokesperson
Today at 12:52
Sports wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
National shutdown on the cards as PSA and govt reach wage negotiation impasse The government announced that it has revised the wage offer from 3% to 7,5% for public servants. 18 November 2022 8:03 AM
Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding until further notice The power utility cited breakdowns - among others - resulting in decimated generation capacity for its latest power cut notice. 18 November 2022 4:37 AM
Alleged Israeli syndicate head's arrest may be tip of iceberg - journalist On Thursday, the South African Police Service (Saps) arrested a man suspected to be the head of an Israeli crime syndicate in Brya... 18 November 2022 3:50 AM
View all Local
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec' Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.... 17 November 2022 4:54 PM
The Midday Report Express: Alleged Israeli gang boss nabbed in SA Delivered to you every afternoon 17 November 2022 1:05 PM
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the pub... 17 November 2022 7:52 AM
View all Politics
Why Novick's resignation highlights govt's inability to work with private sector On Monday, Gidon Novick resigned as the CEO and board member of Takatso Consortium, who is planning a 51% purchase of SAA from the... 18 November 2022 3:45 AM
Burned by the crypto meltdown? Dealing with financial regrets, both ways There's no shame in not jumping onto the investment bandwagon of the day says Warren Ingram. And remember, they come in cycles. 17 November 2022 6:55 PM
Air Seychelles comes out of administration as tourism picks up Air Seychelles' board of directors is now back in charge of the award-winning airline. 17 November 2022 6:33 PM
View all Business
About 15 000 riders expected at Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg 2022 Race director Fritz Pienaar said the new 97-kilometre route will showcase the city’s prized landmarks. 18 November 2022 7:35 AM
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
National Credit Regulator - 'If Black Friday equals blacklisting, stay home' The National Credit Regulator's (NCR) Department of Education and Communication manager, Poppy Kweyama, has cautioned South Africa... 17 November 2022 2:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis... 16 November 2022 4:47 PM
MAC MAHARAJ: What would an active citizenry mean for SA - and the ANC? Mac Maharaj gave a talk at a joint event held by the Kathrada Foundation and the SACP in Lenasia in honor of the late Laloo Chiba... 16 November 2022 6:57 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

The Midday Report Express: Alleged Israeli gang boss nabbed in SA

17 November 2022 1:05 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Israel
Organised crime syndicate

Delivered to you every afternoon

Dramatic news leading the way on The Midday Report today - a 46-year-old Israeli gang leader is believed to be a member of the criminal organisation in Israel called the ‘Abergil Organisation’, has been arrested by South African police in Bryanston.

Police said the man was a known criminal within Israel and wanted for such crimes as conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. The arrest is a breakthrough as the man has been on Interpol's Red Notice list for years.

Presenter Mandy Wiener spoke with Andy Mashaile, Interpol Ambassador for the Turn Back Crime Campaign & Security Advisorto find out more.

I must quickly say to the National Central Bureau, the people at Interpol South Africa and Interpol Israel, congratulations to SAPS and all other law enforcement agencies that were there. Why? Because they were able to extract that particular man and crew and there was no one was injured.

Andy Mashaile, Interpol Ambassador for the Turn Back Crime Campaign & Security Advisor

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • Senzo Meyiwa trial proceeds as Tumelo Madlala continues his testimony.
  • Several suspects appear in the Wynberg Magistrates court this regarding the kidnapping of Abirah Dekhta.
  • The Eastern Cape woman accused of killing her four children appears in court.
  • Public sector unions meet today – full blown strike ahead.
  • Parliament extends term deadline to debate Phala Phala report.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Alleged Israeli gang boss nabbed in SA




17 November 2022 1:05 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Israel
Organised crime syndicate

More from Politics

Investec Group CEO Fani Titi. Picture: www.investecwealthforum.co.za

'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec'

17 November 2022 4:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw, author of 'The President's Keepers', during the book launch at the Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria on 9 November 2017. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea

17 November 2022 7:52 AM

Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content

17 November 2022 3:58 AM

From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw speaks at the launch of his book 'The President's Keepers' at the Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria on 9 November 2017. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales

16 November 2022 6:14 PM

The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pule Mabe: Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Pule Mabe - money is a problem in the movement

16 November 2022 10:20 AM

On this episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe talks about money, leadership, and his future in the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw, author of 'The President's Keepers', during the book launch at the Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria on 9 November 2017. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

'Our Poisoned Land': Julius Malema & Floyd Shivambu have a case to answer - Pauw

16 November 2022 6:40 AM

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) sent a letter on Monday to Pauw and NB Publishers to apologise and retract the book from the shelves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket

15 November 2022 5:14 PM

Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: rattanakun/123rf.com

The Midday Report Express: Kidnapped girl in Cape Town recovered

15 November 2022 1:00 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA announced Bongani Baloyi as its newest member on 24 January 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: ActionSA abandons Ekurhuleni coalition governement

14 November 2022 1:00 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

'Parliamentary findings on Phala Phala might pressure Ramaphosa to resign'

14 November 2022 10:21 AM

The report from the committee is expected to be finalised this coming Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Why Novick's resignation highlights govt's inability to work with private sector

Business

Alleged Israeli syndicate head's arrest may be tip of iceberg - journalist

Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Pule Mabe - money is a problem in the movement

Politics

EWN Highlights

Search continues for 72 people missing since April floods, says KZN govt

18 November 2022 10:13 AM

4 Engcobo children allegedly killed by mother to be laid to rest

18 November 2022 10:02 AM

Ramaphosa to address NCOP sitting in KwaZulu-Natal

18 November 2022 9:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA