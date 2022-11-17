The Midday Report Express: Alleged Israeli gang boss nabbed in SA
Dramatic news leading the way on The Midday Report today - a 46-year-old Israeli gang leader is believed to be a member of the criminal organisation in Israel called the ‘Abergil Organisation’, has been arrested by South African police in Bryanston.
Police said the man was a known criminal within Israel and wanted for such crimes as conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. The arrest is a breakthrough as the man has been on Interpol's Red Notice list for years.
Presenter Mandy Wiener spoke with Andy Mashaile, Interpol Ambassador for the Turn Back Crime Campaign & Security Advisorto find out more.
I must quickly say to the National Central Bureau, the people at Interpol South Africa and Interpol Israel, congratulations to SAPS and all other law enforcement agencies that were there. Why? Because they were able to extract that particular man and crew and there was no one was injured.Andy Mashaile, Interpol Ambassador for the Turn Back Crime Campaign & Security Advisor
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- Senzo Meyiwa trial proceeds as Tumelo Madlala continues his testimony.
- Several suspects appear in the Wynberg Magistrates court this regarding the kidnapping of Abirah Dekhta.
- The Eastern Cape woman accused of killing her four children appears in court.
- Public sector unions meet today – full blown strike ahead.
- Parliament extends term deadline to debate Phala Phala report.
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Alleged Israeli gang boss nabbed in SA
More from Politics
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.Read More
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea
Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content
From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener.Read More
Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales
The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Pule Mabe - money is a problem in the movement
On this episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe talks about money, leadership, and his future in the ANC.Read More
'Our Poisoned Land': Julius Malema & Floyd Shivambu have a case to answer - Pauw
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) sent a letter on Monday to Pauw and NB Publishers to apologise and retract the book from the shelves.Read More
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket
Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Kidnapped girl in Cape Town recovered
Delivered to you every afternoonRead More
The Midday Report Express: ActionSA abandons Ekurhuleni coalition governement
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More