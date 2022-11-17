What are your rights if you're bitten by a dog?





Ray White standing in for Bongani Bingwa spoke to Nastasja Otrebski - Director at Otrebski Attorneys, about legal recourse in the event of a dog bite.

Have you been a victim of a dog bite in your neighborhood and didn't know what to do?

Nastasja Otrebski - director at Otrebski attorneys says that victims of any dog bite including pit bulls can hold owners liable.

The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation continues to call on government to enforce legislation to castrate pitbull reproduction.

Otrebski told 702's Ray White that a collection of evidence, including pictures, can hold a strong case against dog owners.

Owners can be held liable and there have been successful claims of dog bites for millions of rands. You have to look at evidence, medical report, and photos of the injury and it should be documented. Nastasja Otrebski, Director - Otrebski attorneys

You can claim up to R2 million and we had people who also claimed R6 million against dog owners, it is quite an expensive duty to have in their pockets. Nastasja Otrebski, Director - Otrebski attorneys

