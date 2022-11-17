'My father supported me when I started out in football' - Desiree Ellis





Clement Manyathela spoke to Desiree Ellis - Banyana Banyana coach and multi-recipient of CAF Women's Coach of the Year award.

Banyana Banyana and African champion coach - Desiree Ellis has stressed how her parents moulded her ambitions and passion for playing football.

Ellis is one of the country's foremost football players, who has carved an impressionable career as coach, which saw Banyana lifting the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) trophy in July.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Ellis said that her late father was the first person to rally behind her passion for football.

She discovered her passion for football in her hometown of Salt River, in Cape Town.

The three-time Africa Women's Coach of the Year made her national call-up debut at age 30, playing against Eswatini in 1993.

My mother was scared that I would get hurt because I was very tiny but my father was very supportive when I joined the club (Spurs) and back in the day, there was a norm that girls could not play football. Desiree Ellis, Coach - Banyana Banyana

I think it is not about age but what you can offer. So many players that played up until the late 30s ...and you had Roger Miller playing at the World Cup... It has never been about age, but always been about what you can add. Desiree Ellis, Coach - Banyana Banyana

Banyana's coach also added that the courage in the AFCON tournament was carried by teamwork.

They thrashed Morocco 2-1 in the final which was held at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in July.

We pride ourselves on teamwork, big thank you to the players, technical stuff that works so closely, and the rest of the staff because they are behind the scenes, that people don't see and they play a huge role in getting things done. Desiree Ellis, Coach - Banyana Banyana

