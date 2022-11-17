SAA acquisition still viable following Takatso Consortium director resignation?





Clement Manyathela held a panel discussion to discuss if the acquisition of state airline South African Airways (SAA) is still viable.

South African aviation industry tycoon Gidon Novick resigned on Monday as the CEO and board member of Takatso Consortium - that plans to buy 51% of SAA.

Novick resigned as a director of Takatso, but will continue to represent the minority shareholders on the board.

He cited concerns about a lack of communication and questioned the consortium's ability to raise enough money to fund the deal.

Novick says 'certainly, something that involves the public requires an elevated level of transparency'.

He emphasised how no information was rendered to him as the director of Takatso.

To a director of a company one would think complete openness regarding information. Gidon Novick, Former director - Takatso Consortium

Last year, the consortium was announced as the chosen new majority shareholder of SAA.

A year later, the deal has not been concluded.

Meanwhile, the Public Enterprises department said it can't divulge details or an update on its deal with Takatso Consortium describing the matter as ‘commercially sensitive’.

Chartered Accountant, academic and activist Khaya Sithole describes the disjointed partnership between National Treasury, Public Enterprises Department and Takatso as a 'sum of miscalculation'.

Sithole begins with Takatso’s initial blunder of agreeing to sign off on a deal by the Public Enterprises department, whose main condition was to resolve historical liabilities of R3.5 billion.

He said the consortium went to bed with a minister [Pravin Gordhan] who overestimated his capacity to get the deal over the line.

There was never a meeting of minds between the ministry of Public Enterprises and the National Treasury around the question of whether the R3.5 billion was ever going to be paid. Khaya Sithole, Chartered Accountant, academic and activist

This is seen in the latest budget speech where Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana was mum about SAA.

The problem here is that Takatso miscalculated by simply agreeing to participate in a deal with a Minister who couldn’t put on paper the fact that he was going to get the money across the line. Khaya Sithole, Chartered Accountant, academic and activist

Alf Lees - the Democratic Alliance's shadow Deputy Minister Finance confirmed the silence from government on the progress of SAA.

He added that Public Enterprises department has upon request refused to provide financial statements of the airline.

There is R377 million in government guarantees held and used by the SAA of today. Alf Lees, Shadow Deputy Minister Finance - Democratic Alliance

