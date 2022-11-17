The Paige Project calls for donations to raise awareness about cerebral palsy
Ray White standing in for Bongani Bingwa spoke to Theo Bierman - Ironman athlete and personal coach, and co-founder of The Paige Project.
The Paige Project Ironman is expected to take place this weekend at the Cradle of Humankind, in Krugersdorp.
The event seeks to raise funds for people living with cerebral palsy.
It had to be put on hold following the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020.
Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move and maintain balance and posture.
The awareness event will be held at the Chobe Cafe, inside the Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve in Kroomdraai, Krugersdorp.
Speaking to Ray White, Bierman - an Ironman athlete said that he will be the first person in the country to run two Ironman events back-to-back, that is, within a space of two days.
He also said that there are exciting activities planned for the day.
You need to start to do a 3.8 km swim, followed by a 180 km cycle and immediately followed by a 42 km run.Theo Bierman, Co-founder - Paige projects
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
