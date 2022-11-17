South Africa's transition from coal to hydrogen is far fetched - Analyst





Ray White spoke to financial journalist, Nick Hedley, about South Africa's just transition plan and the transition away from coal as a source of energy.

Hedley is of the view that South Africa is not ready to replace coal as a source of energy.

He believes that certain steps like rates and investment need to be considered to have a successful transition.

It is a fantastic deal in a lot of ways, there are missed opportunities and some of those are too much emphasis on things like electric vehicle manufacturing when private companies would come and invest n that anyway, so maybe it's not the most efficient use of the carbon capital. Nick Hedley, Financial journalist

There are missed opportunities in terms of investing in things like battery manufacturing industry, which we have a lot of advantages but overall, it’s a pretty good deal, just that there are lot of disappointments that the loans are not quite as concessional and cheap as people were hoping. Nick Hedley, Financial journalist

Eskom continues to plague homes and businesses with load shedding.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) recently released the 'Statistics on power generation in South Africa' for the first half of 2022, and load shedding data for the first three quarters.

The council predicts a worsening scenario of continuous power cuts from the utility.

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.