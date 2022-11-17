Air Seychelles comes out of administration as tourism picks up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back.
The COVID pandemic plunged airlines in South Africa and around the world into crisis as lockdowns curtailed travel.
SAA's own future still hangs in the balance as its deal with potential equity partner Takatso Consortium hits turbulence.
Good news out of the Seychelles is that the Indian Ocean archipelago's flagship airline has now officially been removed from administration.
Air Seychelles' board of directors is now back in charge, officials said this week.
The award-winning airline went into administration in October last year, millions of dollars in debt dating from its time under the stewardship of the UAE's Etihad Airways.
RELATED: SAA deal in limbo as airline veteran, Gidon Novick resigns from Takatso board
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back).
Kgomoeswana attributes the development to the recovery of the tourism industry.
Without tourism the Seychelles does not exist... Air Seychelles is not a large airline, it's slightly smaller than RwandAir...Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
It was during COVID that Etihad Airways - in a group including Alitalia - had taken up a 40% stake in Air Seychelles... Because COVID just froze the tourism industry it was April last year that Etihad decided to cut their losses and move on.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
Good for Air Seychelles, because otherwise that small island can easily disappear...Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
Click here to read more about the rescue plan for Air Seychelles.
Scroll up to listen to Kgomoeswana's Africa business update (Air Seychelles discussion at 1:25)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Air Seychelles comes out of administration as tourism picks up
Source : https://www.facebook.com/airseychelles/photos/a.338638459517753/997401020308157
