'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec'
Investec profits have surged as Group benefits from higher interest rates - Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi.
- Commenting on the business environment in South Africa, Titi says there has to be more courage from government to take the decisions that are required
Investec has reported a healthy spike in profits for the six months ended 30 September 2022.
The private bank and wealth manager is dual-listed on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges and reports its results in pounds.
Headline earnings per share (Heps) jumped 29.6%, to 32 pence per share (about 663 cents per share).
Total operating profit increased by just under 19% to £1.13 billion (R23.4 billion).
Earnings attributable to shareholders rocketed around 91% to £478 million (R9.5 billion).
Investec Group continues to successfully navigate the uncertain macro backdrop that has persisted since the onset of the pandemic and has made significant progress against our strategic goals and capital optimisation strategy.' Investec (@Investec) November 17, 2022
Full statement here: https://t.co/kcLFeaT891 pic.twitter.com/5LuIRIhypv
The Board has proposed an interim dividend of 13.5 pence per share, a 22.7% increase on the prior period.
Investec also said it plans to accelerate its planned share buyback programme.
Bruce Whifield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi, who distinguishes between the problems of the UK and those of South Africa in what has been a generally tough operating environment.
The UK economy is facing some headwinds and yet our business is well-positioned... We serve niched markets and have been able to grow our profit in the Bank by 52%, and grow the overall profit within that geography by around 29%Fani Titi, Group CEO - Investec
We will continue to serve our clients in tough times. We are in the business of supporting clients in tough times... We stay close to them... and we work through these tough times with them. It helps that we serve high net-worth clients...Fani Titi, Group CEO - Investec
Investec serves high-end clients and Titi says those in South Africa have held up well over the last few years.
Our clients in South Africa have held up well. Our profits in the country are up 21%... Our clients were able to go through that challenging COVID period, so they are stronger as they go into this current crisis.Fani Titi, Group CEO - Investec
South Africa's problems compared to the UK are not those of monetary policy but more around fiscal policy and the ability of the economy to grow and create jobs, Titi notes.
Things have to change in South Africa he says - "I don't think we can continue to muddle through..."
There has to be a change in the ability of government to execute... There has to be more courage to take the decisions that are required. There are choices to be made... and like in any tough situation there is pain in whichever road you take....Fani Titi, Group CEO - Investec
There are a number of easy things that can be done to move the country forward posits Titi, "but there hasn't been the courage to make the tough calls."
I'm hoping that post-December we will see a better pace of decision making and execution, but the track record is not good.Fani Titi, Group CEO - Investec
