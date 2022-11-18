COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Citizens doing it for themselves: How Happy Feet keeps Emmarentia Dam clean A local running group, Happy Feet, has implemented an initiative to clean up the botanical gardens at Emmarentia Dam. 21 November 2022 3:58 PM
What does South Africa need for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan? What does the climate future look like in South Africa following the World Leaders Summit at the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27... 21 November 2022 10:47 AM
WATCH: What is your defining survival story in life? A video has gone viral of the renowned US motivational speaker and pastor, TD Jakes, talking and manifesting about survival. 21 November 2022 9:05 AM
View all Local
DA has no intention of going into coalition with ANC, says Solly Msimanga Some DA supporters have allegedly suggested a coalition with the ANC, is this something we could see? 21 November 2022 9:45 AM
The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel Delivered to you every afternoon. 18 November 2022 1:42 PM
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec' Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.... 17 November 2022 4:54 PM
View all Politics
Alan Knott-Craig Jnr shares how his upbringing shaped his financial future Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Alan Knott-Craig, chairman at Isizwe.com about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of O... 21 November 2022 8:17 PM
[REVIEW] Gizzu's portable power station is a must-have at home for loadshedding Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 21 November 2022 7:22 PM
Global asset manager Rohatyn Group to merge with SA's Ethos Private Equity Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Stuart MacKenzie, CEO at Ethos Private Equity. 21 November 2022 6:39 PM
View all Business
Parenting and parents: why are some parents impossible to please? Having a parent who is never happy with what you do can be stressful, so how do you cope with this? 21 November 2022 3:25 PM
Learning disabilities do not mean children are intellectually weak -expert Occupational Therapist Annelize Clark said learning difficulties do not reflect intellectual disability. 21 November 2022 2:29 PM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
View all Sport
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis... 16 November 2022 4:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
International
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Technology

COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed

* 18 November 2022 3:01 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Carbon emissions
United Nations Climate Summit
Rand Merchant Bank
COP27
Climate Conference

Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.

This past week was the second and final week of the 27th annual United Nations Climate Summit (COP27). Hosted in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, this year’s conference will feature discussions by world leaders on how they plan on tackling climate change following a year of extreme temperature records and climate-related disasters.

The conference also focused on how countries worldwide are honouring last year’s pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Motheo Khoaripe kept us updated on all things COP27 on 702 and CapeTalk via Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa and Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit. COP27 Focus with Motheo Khoaripe is brought to you by RMB.

Here are some of the important points you might have missed this week.

Major fashion brands commit to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

The fashion industry accounts for up to 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions, which is more than international flights and shipping emissions combined. About 100 participating brands in the fashion industry, including Adidas, Burberry, GAP, H&M and Inditex (owners of Zara) have all committed to reducing their carbon emissions to net-zero by the year 2050.

Another painting vandalized by activists in protest to “Just Stop Oil”

Climate activists are throwing tomato sauce and oily substances at famous art pieces in galleries throughout Europe to raise awareness for the current environmental crisis and encourage people to take action against climate change. The “Just Stop Oil” protesters also glue themselves to the frames of these famous paintings, including the Mona Lisa and The Girl With a Pearl Earring.

Here’s a list of all the art pieces that have been affected so far.

Rand Merchant Bank hosts a panel discussion on green energy transition

Alongside Sasol, RMB held a panel discussion on the importance of the just energy transition. The event aimed to showcase the challenges and opportunities that a green energy transition will bring to South Africa. It’s key for the private sector to financially back these initiatives in order to make a smooth and effective.

Nigel Beck, Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory at RMB, says that South Africa has pockets of excellence that can be focused on to achieve a net-zero future.

Sasol to make major switch to sustainable energy

Sasol has recognized the major contribution the company has made towards pollution in South Africa and is making effort to move away from that. They recently announced a partnership with ArcellorMittal SA to increase the use of green energy and reduce CO2 emissions.

The partnership also aims to develop the technology to capture CO2 emissions and use it as an input in Sasol’s production process as opposed to using carbon from coal. The energy firm has already signed agreements to start researching and producing green hydrogen, a clean energy source which will make a great impact on the reduction of fossil fuel usage.

To catch up on other topics you may have missed at COP27, listen to all of Motheo’s COP27 Focus updates below. COP27 Focus with Motheo Khoaripe is brought to you by RMB.




* 18 November 2022 3:01 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Carbon emissions
United Nations Climate Summit
Rand Merchant Bank
COP27
Climate Conference

More from RMB Africa Focus with Crystal Orderson on 702

COP27: What went down so far

11 November 2022 12:55 PM

Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rise of Information and Communication Technology in Africa

4 November 2022 2:39 PM

Crystal Orderson highlights how the continent has increased its ICT sector and how investment can further its growth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy

31 October 2022 2:38 PM

Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth

25 October 2022 3:24 PM

The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

What does South Africa need for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan?

Local

Veterinary expert on pit bull ban: 'The solution lies in creating awareness'

Local

Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

SA has obligation to fulfil extradition treaty with Israel - NPA

21 November 2022 8:26 PM

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Sibiya and Ntanzi grew up together, court hears

21 November 2022 8:20 PM

Cosatu backs ban on pitbulls in South Africa

21 November 2022 6:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA