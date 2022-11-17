National Credit Regulator - 'If Black Friday equals blacklisting, stay home'





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler, about why consumers should be cautious of Black Friday.

The NCR's Poppy Kweyama said that consumers should avoid the hype surrounding the infamous discount day.

This especially applies to consumers who have not budgeted for the day and will be buying their 'bargains' on credit.

Knowler agrees with Kweyama, saying that when you look at the credit interest rate of the item and the item's standard retail price, you won't be saving enough to warrant a December dry wallet.

[Kweyama said that] By the time you take into account interest and fees on credit - that money that you didn't have and had to borrow - it makes the purchase more expensive. so, you're not actually saving much, which I totally agree with... If Black Friday equals blacklisting for you because you can't keep up with the repayments... then stay inside. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Knowler goes on to caution consumers from spending money they cannot afford on items they otherwise wouldn't have purchased, and to be extra cautious of online purchases.

Beware of the costs and risks associated with online shopping because the cyber criminals are out there with full force, ready to catch you with all sorts of means - cloned websites, and all the rest. So, if you're not super sussed about shopping online, this isn't really the time to jump in... Don't try a new website, don't try a new e-retailer because the risks are very high. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

As a tip to keep in mind, Knowler and Mabotja emphasise that consumers should pay attention to the current price of their desired items, and compare it with the discount to see if that "40% off" really is 40% off.

The people that win out of Black Friday... are the ones who, number one, know exactly what they want, and they save up for it so they're not buying on credit, and they know the prices, they track the prices like a hawk... They know for sure what the discount is if it is an actual discount... If you don't know the prices, if you don't know the history, then you don't know if it's an actual saving or not. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

One of the things that can help is I like to keep items in my cart, let's say, on Takealot, for example, and then when the sales happen... you can actually see how much it was reduced by. So, if you're keeping things in your cart and those are the only ones you're going to checkout, then it's things that you needed all along. Relebogile Mabotja, radio presenter - 702

Black Friday will be taking place on 25 November.

