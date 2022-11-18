702 Small Business Awards winners for 2022 announced





The 702 Small Business Awards recognise companies that offer exceptional services to their customers, while they are also growing their bottom-line. They also celebrate entities that impact and develop the communities they are located in.

This recognition initiative was championed by the people who gain the most from these businesses. Ordinary South Africans submitted nominations of the commendable enterprises; then a panel of experts had the tough job of choosing a winner from the top 10 most impressive small businesses.

All our winners at the 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend - announced in Sandton. From left: Mzo Jojwana of 702, Paballo Molata from D’Ntle Beauty Salon, Matlhogonolo Ledwaba from Bread Box Bakery and Studio, Nkosana Ngwenya from NNI Services and Trevor Gosling of Lulalend.

This year, 702 has partnered with Lulalend, a lending company providing fast and easy access to funding for SMEs. Lulalend’s Chief Marketing Officer, Tom Stuart, says they came on board because they believe in the power of small businesses.

This partnership is a natural fit for us. We believe small businesses are critical to economic and social development, and our goal is to empower every SME to succeed. We solve one of the most critical problems small business owners face, which is access to funding. We use technology to assess small business health faster and more accurately than traditional lenders, which means we can provide funding in 24 to 48 hours from the point of application. Tom Stuart, Chief Marketing Officer: Lulalend

Small businesses are the most important influencer of economic growth in South Africa, and we are passionate about helping them thrive and prosper. Tom Stuart, Chief Marketing Officer: Lulalend

702 Station manager, Mzo Jojwana alluded to the fact that the station has always committed to uplifting small businesses to sustain their growth and impact in the community.

Over the years, the Small Business Awards have celebrated and collaborated with many small businesses. These are businesses that are setting the trend, creating jobs, and ensuring that small businesses are creating job opportunities that are helping us reduce unemployment. They are also showing a lot of professionalism and consistency in their services. Mzo Jojwana, Station Manager: 702

Most importantly, these awards foster SA’s spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. Mzo Jojwana, Station Manager: 702

The winners are as follows:

Bread Box Bakery and Studio

First prize winner Bread Box Bakery and Studio walked away with a 702-advertising package valued at R100 000 and R200,000 in cash from Lulalend.

Matlhogonolo Ledwaba from Bread Box Bakery and Studio

The Bread Box Bakery was established and incorporated in July 2017. In April 2018, the company opened a retail store in the growing region of Midrand. They supply restaurants and retail stores such as Pick ‘n Pay with their baked goods. The business soon expanded its offering by acquiring a cooking studio in January 2020. Read more here.

D’Ntle Beauty

Runner-up D’Ntle Beauty Salon received a 702-advertising package valued at R50,000 and R50,000 in cash from Lulalend.

Paballo Molata from D’Ntle Beauty Salon

D’Ntle Beauty is a proudly South African brand. From manicures to pedicures and body massages, they serve you a big bowl of South African hospitality and ubuntu, according to their patrons. They are passionate about beauty and providing quality five-star service at an affordable price.

Their eyelash extensions will not only get you ready to look your best at work or in the boardroom, but at a flip of a coin, make sure you look gorgeous when you paint the town red. Read more here.

NNI Services

Runner-up NNI Services received a 702-advertising package valuedat R50,000 and R50,000 in cash from Lulalend.

Nkosana Ngwenya from NNI Services

NNI Services is a Civil Engineering Company, providing civil works that focuses on paving, kerbs, storm water, water line, sewage line and earthworks.

The company was founded in 2016, and it commenced trading in 2019. They supply and fit paving, install stormwater drainages, sewage lines and waterlines. Some of the companies that they have collaborated and partnered with include Ndwala Construction, Road-Tech Engineering, Infracor consulting, Sacola Construction, Pentacon Civils, and Labucon Resources.

They are a company that is ready to collaborate and work anywhere in South Africa, and they are the perfect partner for collaborative work. Read more here.

If you are looking for the most nominated small businesses in Gauteng, visit the 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend portal showcasing our 10 amazing finalists.