Why Novick's resignation highlights govt's inability to work with private sector





John Perlman speaks to the editor of Business Maverick, Tim Cohen, about why Gidon Novick's resignation as the CEO of Takatso Consortium points to the larger issue of the South African government's inability to work together with the private sector.

Takatso Consortium plans on buying 51% of South African Airways (SAA) from the government.

The deal is part of the government's attempt to merge forces with the private sector.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan told Parliament that the former Kulula.com CEO's resignation was due to an internal matter at the consortium.

He said that just because Novick had experience heading an airline "somewhere in his past", did not mean that his experience was exclusive.

Meanwhile, Novick said that his resignation was due to a Takatso shareholder, Harith General Partners, withholding information from him for over a year.

Cohen said that this pointed to a bigger problem of government and the private sector's inability to collaborate and meet each other halfway.

[Government's] new philosophy is, 'well, we're going to work with the private sector. It's going to be a public sector-private sector full-on South African initiative and we're going to work together and we're going to do great things'... So, of course, this is turning out to be much more difficult than anybody thought. Tim Cohen, editor - Business Maverick

I think it's because the style the private sector operates, the style the public sector operates haven't really found a way to meet each other. What happened with SAA illustrates that. Tim Cohen, editor - Business Maverick

[Gordhan's reaction] is part of the combative style that is associated with politicians... It's part of the very organised style of the private sector that if something doesn't happen fast, then you get impatient. They're just not meeting each other. Tim Cohen, editor - Business Maverick

