Why Novick's resignation highlights govt's inability to work with private sector
John Perlman speaks to the editor of Business Maverick, Tim Cohen, about why Gidon Novick's resignation as the CEO of Takatso Consortium points to the larger issue of the South African government's inability to work together with the private sector.
Takatso Consortium plans on buying 51% of South African Airways (SAA) from the government.
The deal is part of the government's attempt to merge forces with the private sector.
On Tuesday, the Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan told Parliament that the former Kulula.com CEO's resignation was due to an internal matter at the consortium.
He said that just because Novick had experience heading an airline "somewhere in his past", did not mean that his experience was exclusive.
Meanwhile, Novick said that his resignation was due to a Takatso shareholder, Harith General Partners, withholding information from him for over a year.
Cohen said that this pointed to a bigger problem of government and the private sector's inability to collaborate and meet each other halfway.
[Government's] new philosophy is, 'well, we're going to work with the private sector. It's going to be a public sector-private sector full-on South African initiative and we're going to work together and we're going to do great things'... So, of course, this is turning out to be much more difficult than anybody thought.Tim Cohen, editor - Business Maverick
I think it's because the style the private sector operates, the style the public sector operates haven't really found a way to meet each other. What happened with SAA illustrates that.Tim Cohen, editor - Business Maverick
[Gordhan's reaction] is part of the combative style that is associated with politicians... It's part of the very organised style of the private sector that if something doesn't happen fast, then you get impatient. They're just not meeting each other.Tim Cohen, editor - Business Maverick
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/pegleg01/pegleg011711/pegleg01171100021/90046749-johannesburg-south-africa-the-wing-of-a-south-african-airways-aircraft-against-a-clear-blue-sky-back.jpg
More from Business
National shutdown on the cards as PSA and govt reach wage negotiation impasse
The government announced that it has revised the wage offer from 3% to 7,5% for public servants.Read More
Burned by the crypto meltdown? Dealing with financial regrets, both ways
There's no shame in not jumping onto the investment bandwagon of the day says Warren Ingram. And remember, they come in cycles.Read More
Air Seychelles comes out of administration as tourism picks up
Air Seychelles' board of directors is now back in charge of the award-winning airline.Read More
Hospital operations normalising back to pre-pandemic levels - Life Healthcare
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood after private hospital operator Life Healthcare posts its full-year results.Read More
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies'
The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.Read More
South Africa's transition from coal to hydrogen is far fetched - Analyst
In early November, South Africa presented its proposal for a successful hydrogen industry by 2050 at COP27 in Egypt.Read More
Black Friday: How small businesses can guard against cybercrime
Trouble looms ahead for small business owners as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More