Alleged Israeli syndicate head's arrest may be tip of iceberg - journalist





John Perlman speaks to Daily Maverick's investigative journalist and author of Clash of the Cartels, Caryn Dolley, about the arrest of an alleged Israeli crime syndicate head and what that could mean for syndicate crime in South Africa.

The 46-year-old man has been on Interpol's red notice since 2015 and is allegedly linked to the crime organisation in Israel known as the Abergil crime family.

The police's Athlenda Mathe said: "Twelve firearms, including five assault rifles and seven pistols, $40,000 and three suspected stolen motorcycles were seized."

Dolley says that though the arrest is reassuring, she is concerned that we might not know the scale of the operation and whether or not local syndicates were involved.

She elaborates by saying the lack of arrests and convictions makes it difficult to decipher if the operation is just the tip of the iceberg.

Dolley says the number of firearms and the stolen motorcycles found might point towards the organised killings potentially linked to the cocaine trade in South Africa.

This is really concerning in the broader sense that we don't actually know if this is the tip of the iceberg. We know that syndicates usually don't operate alone... You can see the calibre of syndicate this was. It looks super well-funded. Caryn Dolley, journalist and author - 'Clash of the Cartels'

One of the red flags, for me really, is that firearms, assault rifles, etc., were confiscated as well as motorbikes and I'm not saying this is the case in this specific state of arrest, but what we have seen in South Africa is organised crime killings, possibly linked to the cocaine trade that has happened in South Africa [where] we've had international figures that have been murdered here, and those murders have been carried out with gunmen on motorbikes. Caryn Dolley, journalist and author - 'Clash of the Cartels'

