Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Joburg City Guide: Events to end the weekend off on a high

18 November 2022 12:11 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
gig guide
weekend gig guide
Joburg City Guide

Whether you are a thrillseeker or theatre-goer here are a few events to help you end the week on a high.

JOHANNESBURG – The months are whizzing by and 2022 is almost on its way out.

Whether you are a thrillseeker or theatre-goer, here are a few events to help you end off the week on high.

THE CANNABIS EXPO

Following a Covid-19 imposed break, the third leg of The Cannabis Expo returns to Johannesburg’s Sandton Convention Centre.

Africa’s biggest cannabis expo, which takes from 18 to 20 November 2022, will feature over 100 exhibitors, and sounds from the Freedom Festival’s ‘blazing tunes and high music’ for music lovers.

Cannabis-infused foods and drinks will also be on display at the food market.

For booking details click here.

RIDE JOBURG

The world’s second-largest timed cycling race - Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg - has prepared for an estimated 15 000 cyclists that will gear up for an exhilarating ride through the buzzing city of Joburg.

Sunday, the 20th of November will see the biggest annual celebration of cycling in South Africa that will journey bikers through Jozi’s vibrant and colourful street life.

Previously a 94.7-kilometre race, this year introduces two new distances available for riders: a 97-kilometre race and a short distance race of 35 kilometres.

Click here for more information.

SKATE-FEST 2022

Roller Skating and skateboarding come together under one roof to bring Joburg skaters ‘Skate Fest 2022’.

Retro Rollas and The Skate School welcome the Skate Party of the year – for anyone interested in the sport.

Make your way to The Skate School Skate Park in Randburg on 19 November 2022.

Book your ticket here.

JASON GOLIATH

South African comedian Jason Goliath will perform his new show Dala What You Must at the Theatre on the Square in Sandton City, from 18 to 27 November.

The comedian’s set is inspired by his experience of COVID -19, which made him learn 'acceptance'.

The show will reportedly include unfiltered, quirky relatable anecdotes about his life-journey and other uncomfortable truths.

Secure your spot here.

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR

Journey under the sea with Ariel, a beautiful young mermaid who longs to leave her ocean home and live in the world above.

The Disney classic is on show at Joburg Theatre from 18 to 30 November 2022.

Adapted from Disney’s 2008 Broadway production, The Little Mermaid JR promises to bring all well-loved characters to life in a spectacular “end of year“ production directed by Jill Girard.

Get your tickets here


This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Guide: Events to end the weekend off on a high




