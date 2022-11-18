Joburg City Guide: Events to end the weekend off on a high
JOHANNESBURG – The months are whizzing by and 2022 is almost on its way out.
Whether you are a thrillseeker or theatre-goer, here are a few events to help you end off the week on high.
THE CANNABIS EXPO
Following a Covid-19 imposed break, the third leg of The Cannabis Expo returns to Johannesburg’s Sandton Convention Centre.
Africa’s biggest cannabis expo, which takes from 18 to 20 November 2022, will feature over 100 exhibitors, and sounds from the Freedom Festival’s ‘blazing tunes and high music’ for music lovers.
Cannabis-infused foods and drinks will also be on display at the food market.
For booking details click here.
RIDE JOBURG
The world’s second-largest timed cycling race - Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg - has prepared for an estimated 15 000 cyclists that will gear up for an exhilarating ride through the buzzing city of Joburg.
Sunday, the 20th of November will see the biggest annual celebration of cycling in South Africa that will journey bikers through Jozi’s vibrant and colourful street life.
Previously a 94.7-kilometre race, this year introduces two new distances available for riders: a 97-kilometre race and a short distance race of 35 kilometres.
Click here for more information.
SKATE-FEST 2022
Roller Skating and skateboarding come together under one roof to bring Joburg skaters ‘Skate Fest 2022’.
Retro Rollas and The Skate School welcome the Skate Party of the year – for anyone interested in the sport.
Make your way to The Skate School Skate Park in Randburg on 19 November 2022.
Book your ticket here.
JASON GOLIATH
South African comedian Jason Goliath will perform his new show Dala What You Must at the Theatre on the Square in Sandton City, from 18 to 27 November.
The comedian’s set is inspired by his experience of COVID -19, which made him learn 'acceptance'.
The show will reportedly include unfiltered, quirky relatable anecdotes about his life-journey and other uncomfortable truths.
Secure your spot here.
DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR
Journey under the sea with Ariel, a beautiful young mermaid who longs to leave her ocean home and live in the world above.
The Disney classic is on show at Joburg Theatre from 18 to 30 November 2022.
Adapted from Disney’s 2008 Broadway production, The Little Mermaid JR promises to bring all well-loved characters to life in a spectacular “end of year“ production directed by Jill Girard.
Get your tickets here
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Guide: Events to end the weekend off on a high
More from Lifestyle
What makes a voice-over artist great, according to Weza Matomane
Weza Matomane is undoubtedly one of the country's most prolific voice-over artists and radio presenters.Read More
Adoptive parents encouraged to open up to their children about adoption
Observing World Adoption Day, John Perlman spoke to Sue Kravits from Child Protection and Adoption Services.Read More
The decision for a single parent to date doesn't lie with the children: expert
Single parents should not include their children’s opinions when considering dating, says relationship coach Nomasonto Portia Zwane.Read More
From sketches to samples: How these local fashion designers craft their ideas
The South African fashion industry has never been more lucrative or competitive.Read More
About 15 000 riders expected at Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg 2022
Race director Fritz Pienaar said the new 97-kilometre route will showcase the city’s prized landmarks.Read More
Burned by the crypto meltdown? Dealing with financial regrets, both ways
There's no shame in not jumping onto the investment bandwagon of the day says Warren Ingram. And remember, they come in cycles.Read More
Air Seychelles comes out of administration as tourism picks up
Air Seychelles' board of directors is now back in charge of the award-winning airline.Read More
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies'
The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
National Credit Regulator - 'If Black Friday equals blacklisting, stay home'
The National Credit Regulator's (NCR) Department of Education and Communication manager, Poppy Kweyama, has cautioned South African consumers against getting swept away by the upcoming Black Friday sales.Read More