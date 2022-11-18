Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding until further notice
JOHANNESBURG - South African households and businesses are left in the lurch after Eskom indefinitely implemented stage 4 load shedding "until further notice" from Friday morning.
The power utility cited breakdowns - among others - resulting in decimated generation capacity for its latest power cut notice.
"Breakdowns amounting to 17 056MW of generation capacity, low pumped storage dam levels and lack of diesel are the reasons for the increase in load shedding," said Eskom.
Moreover, Eskom recently issued a warning that power cuts would persist during the holiday season well into the new year.
This signals an additional six to 12 months of power outages as major repairs and capital investment projects were set to reduce an already constrained generation capacity.
#LoadsheddingUpdate#Stage4 load shedding was implemented at 05:26 this morning until further notice. Breakdowns amounting to 17 056MW of generation capacity, low pumped storage dam levels and lack of diesel are the reasons for the increase in loadshedding.' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 18, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding until further notice
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
