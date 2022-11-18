Streaming issues? Report here
About 15 000 riders expected at Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg 2022

18 November 2022 7:35 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Race director Fritz Pienaar said the new 97-kilometre route will showcase the city’s prized landmarks.

Africa Melane spoke to race director - Fritz Pienaar about the cycling event that is happening on Sunday.

Hosted by the City of Johannesburg (COJ) and starting at FNB stadium, an estimated 15 000 cyclists are gearing up for an exhilarating ride through the buzzing city of Joburg.

Sunday the 20th of November will see the biggest annual celebration of cycling in South Africa that will journey bikers through Jozi’s vibrant and colourful street life.

Previously a 94.7-kilometre race, this year introduces two new distances available for riders; a 97-kilometre race and a short distance race of 35 kilometres.

Race director - Fritz Pienaar said the new 97-kilometre route will showcase the city’s prized landmarks.

We are shutting down the biggest highways in the country, and it’s a really buzzing city, so to see Joburg from a bicycle once a year in complete safety is an honour… and we get the best landmarks in the city.

Fritz Pienaar, Race Director - 947 Ride Joburg

COJ will be closing several roads for the race that ends at the FNB stadium.

Not keen to get your foot on the pedal? The Lifestyle Expo is available for non-riders to buy merchandise for their beloved biker friends and those that can’t make the event can view the live broadcast on DSTV’s Supersport channel.

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.




18 November 2022 7:35 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
