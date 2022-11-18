About 15 000 riders expected at Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg 2022
Africa Melane spoke to race director - Fritz Pienaar about the cycling event that is happening on Sunday.
Hosted by the City of Johannesburg (COJ) and starting at FNB stadium, an estimated 15 000 cyclists are gearing up for an exhilarating ride through the buzzing city of Joburg.
Sunday the 20th of November will see the biggest annual celebration of cycling in South Africa that will journey bikers through Jozi’s vibrant and colourful street life.
Previously a 94.7-kilometre race, this year introduces two new distances available for riders; a 97-kilometre race and a short distance race of 35 kilometres.
Race director - Fritz Pienaar said the new 97-kilometre route will showcase the city’s prized landmarks.
We are shutting down the biggest highways in the country, and it’s a really buzzing city, so to see Joburg from a bicycle once a year in complete safety is an honour… and we get the best landmarks in the city.Fritz Pienaar, Race Director - 947 Ride Joburg
COJ will be closing several roads for the race that ends at the FNB stadium.
Not keen to get your foot on the pedal? The Lifestyle Expo is available for non-riders to buy merchandise for their beloved biker friends and those that can’t make the event can view the live broadcast on DSTV’s Supersport channel.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/RideJoburg/photos/pcb.5580840198619258/5580756121960999
More from Lifestyle
Burned by the crypto meltdown? Dealing with financial regrets, both ways
There's no shame in not jumping onto the investment bandwagon of the day says Warren Ingram. And remember, they come in cycles.Read More
Air Seychelles comes out of administration as tourism picks up
Air Seychelles' board of directors is now back in charge of the award-winning airline.Read More
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies'
The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
National Credit Regulator - 'If Black Friday equals blacklisting, stay home'
The National Credit Regulator's (NCR) Department of Education and Communication manager, Poppy Kweyama, has cautioned South African consumers against getting swept away by the upcoming Black Friday sales.Read More
Why you should be cautious of Black Friday: '30% off means you still spend 70%'
Black Friday is around the corner, enticing shopaholics and frugal people alike to buy into retail sales.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?
The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.Read More
Mindfulness: How to help your kids cope in an increasingly stressful world
The rise in stress levels in children has sparked heightened interest in holistic solutions to their mental, physical and emotional wellbeings.Read More
As a society, do we react differently when men or women commit horrific acts?
A parent killing their child is always horrifying, but do we react differently when a mother or a father is responsible?Read More