National shutdown on the cards as PSA and govt reach wage negotiation impasse





Ray White standing in for Bongani Bingwa spoke to Thulas Nxesi - Minister of Employment and Labour; and Claude Naicker - the spokesperson for Public Servants Association (PSA).

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has given government an ultimatum to revise the wage offer, or face the wrath of a second strike action.

The national shutdown is expected to take place next week.

Speaking to Ray White, Nxesi said that the revised wage offer is in line with inflation.

The offer consists of 3% on the baseline plus R1,000 per month which is a tax-free cash allowance which on average, amounts to the additional 4.5%. So, on average we have set it at 7,5% increase in line with the inflation. Thulas Nxesi, Minister - Department of Employment and Labour

But trade union federations are not having any of it as they say this offer is the same offer from government since the beginning of negotiations.

Joining the conversation, Naicker warned of a strike action if the government does not their demands.

Absolutely not a deal, we gave government seven days to respond to our demands when we started with our strike action, that seven days will expire today and if there is no tangible response, unfortunately our members have mandated us to continue with the industrial action. Claude Naicker, Spokesperson - Public Servants Association

However, Nxesi has cautioned against possible strike action and instead called for the unions to return to the negotiation table.

The strike will continue but the reality is that everything will be resolved on the negotiation table. All I am calling for is the unions to come back to the table to look for other solutions to deal with the matter. Thulas Nxesi, Minister - Department of Employment and Labour

