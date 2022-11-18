The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel
The arrest of the Israeli mobster in Bryanston still has tongues wagging and leads the conversation on The Midday Report today. The Israeli fugitive, who has been identified as Yaniv Ben Simon, will appear in court today along with seven other men who were arrested with him at the time of the raid.
Aside from the crimes he's been accused of in Israel, according to local law enforcement he is also being charged in South Africa with "possession of stolen property, the possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition, possession of drugs in contravention of the Electronic Communications Act for being in possession of devices that block any G.P.S. and GSM signals."
Mandy Winer, presenter of The Midday Report, spoke with Thabiso Goba of the EWN team to find out what happens next.
What happened today inside courts was that the Israeli fugitive was made aware of the charges against him, and he was made aware that South Africa intends extradite him back to Israel.Thabiso Goba, EWN Reporter
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- Another update on the Senzo Meyiwa trial
- A grade 11 pupil was stabbed to death at Vlakfonetin High school. EWN speaks to the Gauteng Education department.
- EFF disrupts President Ramaphosa's speech, calling him "a money launderer".
- Minister Gungubele briefs media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on 16 November 2022.
- The government said its revised wage offer of 7.5% for public servants will come at a cost of R31 billion to the fiscus. But trade union federation Cosatu was not having it.
*
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel
